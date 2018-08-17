Texas Rangers Pull A Rare Triple Play Not Seen In 106 Years

The Texas Rangers pulled off a triple play against the the Los Angeles Angels Thursday that hasn’t happened in over 100 years.

The Angels’ David Fletcher crushed a one-hop grounder at Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar. Profar scooped it up, stepped on third base, tagged confused Angels baserunner Taylor Ward and then fired the ball over to Rougned Odor at second for the 5-4 triple play.

Check out the wild clip below.

According to the sports data analytics firm STATS, this was the first triple play since June 3, 1912 (in a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Brooklyn Dodgers), where the batter was not also retired during the play.