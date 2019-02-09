Texas City Councilman Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A 'Bimbo' After She Criticizes Trump

A Texas elected official was roundly slammed after he called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a “bimbo” for criticizing President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Ocasio-Cortez apparently triggered the ire of Republican Scott Dunn, member of the City Council of Richardson, near Dallas, when she responded to GOP criticism that she wasn’t enthusiastic enough during Trump’s speech. She declared in a tweet: “Why should I be ‘spirited and warm’ for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?”

Dunn tweeted: “The embarrassment is to have bimbos like you with nothing between your ear[s].”

After major blowback, Dunn deleted the tweet — and apologized. By Saturday his entire account was gone.

@Dallas_Observer @dallasnews This is from an elected city council member from Richardson in what is supposed to be a non-partisan position. pic.twitter.com/Amtde9i4iG — Lee 🌹🏴 (@LeeLeeLeeLee) February 8, 2019

The New York Daily News reported that Dunn posted an apology Friday on his Facebook page — which has also since vanished.

“The words I used were offensive,” Dunn reportedly wrote. “I am responsible for my own words and actions. I apologize to anyone who finds what I said offensive.”

Dunn told The Dallas Morning News that he had attacked Ocasio-Cortez “in defense of the president” and his speech. His Facebook page disappeared after several people who responded to his apology questioned its sincerity, according to the newspaper.

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t responded to Dunn’s insult.

Dunn was attacked for his comments on social media and by a former City Council member. Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker said in a statement that he was “extremely disappointed and embarrassed” by Dunn’s comments. “I condemn the description of any woman in this manner as clearly inconsistent with Richardson’s values,” he added.

Republican political strategist and campaign consultant Ed Rollins last month called Ocasio-Cortez a “little girl” with a big mouth, and Twitter trolls relentlessly attack her appearance.