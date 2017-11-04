Théâtre de la Ville Joins Many Leaders in the Arts Waking Fascism

The word “wake” has more than one meaning; it can mean to awaken from sleep or possibly hold vigil for the dead, or it can be the result of consequence as in the “wake” of a storm. In the case of Albert Camus’ “State of Siege” written in 1948 and now playing at Brooklyn’s own BAM’s Howard Gilman opera house, it seemed that all meanings were in play, awakening people to the harsh reality of the manipulations being exercised via a symbolic comet and a plague; in their wake a free and open society are the victims. This is a timely moment to present Camus’ odious (not one of his best) but beautifully directed plays, and it is not the first eagle’s talon taking a swipe at organized government. Con-men in blue suits who we have seen take to the stage in many incarnations during the last nine months prevail upon on our consciousness and bring active consideration into the whirlpool of endless grievances and fears based on mistrust of government, on every level. In plays like State of Siege there is a mutual understanding between audience and the actors.

Theater doyens started a trend last summer with the confrontational offering of a blue-suited and blondish hornets’ nest of hair embodied in Julius Caesar being murdered by Brutus at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park resulting in a public outcry of fowl by some -- yet a not unsurprising thumbs up by most New Yorker’s. Then the extremely well done Orwellian nightmare 1984 reared its head at the Hudson theater. In theaters big and small, not to mention art and cultural media across the world, the ire is palpable. I suspect as this civil war between rich and poor, conservatives and liberals continues to unfold for not just America, but many nations we will see continuous work being presented to awaken us to the unscrupulous, corrupt, self-dealing machinations of the contemporary era of Machiavellian schemer’s who spend their days Trumping, Putnizing, and Koching on civilized society, alive in all sorts of creative ways to keep the social order in a constant state of fear and torment so they can control the masses and pile up money and power like kids who eat too much chocolate…The positive among us hope that they will get sick and go away or lock themselves in the bathroom and never come out again…Or maybe get consumed by some weird, horrific entity like the man-made apparition in the Netflix show “Stranger Things” never to return, but that is not how it usually plays out. Bottom line, people are awake and that is where great compelling art comes in, filling up on the fuel of anger and then driving at break neck speed.

Camus’ State of Siege was set in Spain because of the persecution of Spanish Christians and France’s collusion in it, as well as the Catholic Church. The play is in three acts with the arrival of the plague, personified by an opportunist; for this exploration of Camus’ play, guess who appears from the shadows of the plague (the fear) but a man in a dark suit, a red tie, and goofy hair. Emmanuel Demarcy-Motas’ impressive production is strong and on point; effective even when the play seems to go on and on and on in the same vein, kicking society into submission. Excellent acting and savvy imagery kept the audience spellbound throughout.