Thai Boys Rescued From Cave Say 'Thank You' In New Video

The 12 boys who were rescued from a Thai cave with their soccer coach this week as part of an international effort appeared in a new video released Saturday to let the world know they’re all right ― and to say thanks.

All 13 are expected to be released from a hospital in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province on Thursday, officials told reporters at a press conference where the video was shown.

Each of the boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, are shown sitting upright in their hospital beds, appearing healthy in hospital gowns and surgical masks.

“Now, I am very fine,” 14-year-old Adul Sam-on said in English, ABC News reported. “I am very thank you for help me. Thank you so much.”

Others spoke in Thai to express their gratitude for the global support they received over the two-week ordeal.

“Thank you for worrying about us and coming to help us. Don’t worry anymore. I am safe now,” 13-year-old Panumas Saengdee said in Thai, per ABC.

Asked what foods they looked forward to eating, the boys thought of pork ― slow-cooked with rice, fried or roasted ― along with sushi, steak and KFC, CBS News reported.

In another video Thai officials released this week to share the group’s progress, the boys were shown smiling and waving from their hospital beds without speaking. Officials also released video of the rescue effort carried out by Thai Navy SEALs in the dark cave.