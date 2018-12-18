Bonkers New Trump Campaign Ad Begs Supporters To Call And Thank Him

President Donald Trump’s campaign has released an ad urging supporters to call an 800 number to thank him.

Those who do so are then asked for donations to Trump’s reelection effort.

The ad features 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who claims that Trump has “achieved more during his time in office than any president in history.” He then urged “every Trump supporter” to call the 800 number to “let President Trump know that we appreciate what he is doing for America.”

First 2020 ad? This Trump ad, featuring his campaign manager @parscale, just aired on CNN. It’s a minute long and asks viewers to call an 800 number to leave a thank you message for POTUS. I called the number and it leads to a fundraising appeal (not unusual for pres campaigns) pic.twitter.com/yB3Rb1pJKe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 18, 2018

The spot ends with the standard “I’m Donald Trump and I approved this message.”