THANK YOU HARVEY WEINSTEIN!

Let’s all cheer Harvey Weinstein! What he did was just fantastic. Amazing. He is my new hero. Great work! You go boy!

Oh. Wait. No. I’m not talking about his sexually deviant criminal behavior. He’s already booked on a Mint seat on Jet Blue, on a direct flight to Hell for that.

No, I’m talking about our hatred for Donald J. Trump.

In more ways than one, Harvey and Donald are one and the same person and since we seemingly cannot do a fucking thing about Trump, no matter how idiotic, shameful and disgusting his words and actions, we get the second best thing: his stand-in.

We FINALLY get to dethrone and decapitate a Hollywood sized, self-centered, egomaniacal prick.

What’s really special is that we don’t even need the time to wait for a jury to decide if Pervy Weinstein is guilty.

In this age of the internet and thanks to some savvy reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker, the decision has already been insta-reached and we can get right to job one, which is getting the lynch mob up and running.

Torches are available at all Home Depotsitions.

Just like Trump, Harv had the hot wife, the hubris, the grand sense of self and the pussy grabbing mentality when it came to women.

And since, ironically, when it comes to Trump, we all feel as impotent as he no doubt is, along comes the next, convenient freak of the moment to feed to the lions.

It seems every so often someone falls spectacularly and publicly from grace, or in this case, off Grace.

Anthony Weiner was one fine foot fetish soldier. Mel Gibson was an especially fine example of someone who satisfied our lust for vein and blood salad. Bill Cosby was proof positive that there’s always room for Jail-o.

And yet, despite the deep sense of satisfaction we feel when just the right person, with just the right scum bag resume, decides to implode in disgrace, the one we really want to take down, your current president, just keeps getting away with murder.

The difference here is that no one needs Weiner, Gibson, Cosby or Weinstein. They are all disposable.

All of them are so arrogant and bullying that they all worthy of whatever punishment comes their way.

But when it comes to your president, that is a whole other bag of steaming dogshit.

You see, your GOP needs Trump for as long as possible which is why the continually allow Trump to dismantle things like the EPA, so that he can create the illusion that coal is the new black, while knowing full well that the fossil fuel industry, despite his “promises,” is never, ever, EVER going to make a come back, Jesus style.

But those few crumbs of day old bread will keep his base alive and hopeful or another unemployed day.

Can you imagine if there were industries that required the services of Messieurs Gibson, Weinstein, Cosby and Weiner?

We would all boycott any product that they were attached to and sic Elizabeth Warren on their ass.

But the GOP, the NRA and Goldman Sachs get a pass. They get to to do whatever the fuck they want.

Evidently America, despite the brief outburst of outrage, have no problem with letting these organizations and the government act like our very own Mafia because America has already showed that even when 22,000 innocent, beautiful people in their prime are used as bumpstock target practice, NOTHING will ever change. Even the mowing down slaughter of six years a olds didn’t change the landscape.

So what do we, who are full of empathy and pent up rage and frustration do?

We go shopping on Amazon and hide behind the complicit curtains of the internet, Kitty Genovese style.

The plain hard truth is, no matter what Trump blurts out, fucking moron style, or does, no matter how many times he acts like a national and global disgrace; no matter how many times he taunts the leader of Nuke happy North Korea, no matter how many times we see proof positive of how Trump and his Russian thugs stole the election, nothing changes simply because it gives the GOPhuck yourselves all the time they need to feed the beast of their agenda.

So thank God for Harvey Weinstein! We should throw a parade for him and toss condoms instead of confetti.

We finally have a way to take a well earned Louisville Slugger to Trump’s empty head wing, Al Capone meets Ted Williams style, without coming within ten thousand miles of him.

Network, news, smelling blood, will keep the Weinstein story as fresh and alive as they can, because they know, that this incredible substitute is what the blood sport Ancient Rome bleacher crowd at the Coliseum of the Unites States LUSTS for, while it advertises products, many of whom, threw gobs of money at the Trump machine.

And when we are done with the next hot mess, pervert du jour, when there is nothing left of Pervy but the trail of subhuman Hollywood producer man slime that has been left in the his wake, trust me, the next man pig will come prancing along with his fly at half mast, who is just asking for it and we will be once again briefly satisfied again, until his is properly devoured.

Unfortunately, as we have all seen, Washington and LA (and New York’s Wall Stree) have proven to be breeding grounds for sacrificial lambskins to be slaughtered. So sadly, the supply and demand business just keep a-boomin.’

The fictional, pretend heroes of SVU, NCSI and Law and Order which are the most watched shows on TV, will continue to take care of all our dirty laundry wiping out the criminals and making everything perfect in less than an in hour.

Then the all the late night comics will continue their nightly, totally ineffective, bash preaching to the congregation, which will continue to accomplish nothing but reduce Trump into even more of a literal joke that he is.

And the next morning, we will read the right side column of the front page of the New York Times, until we have to toss them away in disgust into the recycle bin at the train station while everyone else checks out the tweets du jour and listen to the news until like me, they simply have to mute that lying, crooked-eyebrow Hillbilly Press Secretary with her inexplicable pearls, which does in fact, come before swine.

And we will do the same whenever Trump’s ignorant, smug, triple chinned, makeup-slathered face appears as we try to wish him into the cornfields.

All I’m saying America is you are in fact taking all the right people down.

All but two.

O.J. Is back on the streets, having been given a hall pass by a jury who would not listen to one shred of irrefutable DNA marinating evidence.

The other is your president who despite all the evidence against him gets to live the exact same golf club swinging lifestyle.

The Juice and the Orange man.