Thanksgiving Cooking Tips And Tricks

From cooking the turkey to carving it, we're here to help

24 Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Don't Even Think Of Storing Your Thanksgiving Potatoes In The Refrigerator

If the United States Potato Board says so, you listen.
Experts Say This Is The Best Canned Pumpkin For Your Thanksgiving Pie

It matters which canned pumpkin you buy.
The Easiest Way To Peel And Cube Butternut Squash

Thanks to your microwave.
The Easiest Way To Peel Butternut Squash? Use The Microwave

The secret to getting through this gourd's tough exterior.
17 Beautiful Pie Designs You Need To Try For Thanksgiving

AKA how to win the family over with your baking skills.
The Simple Pie Crust Tutorial Everyone Needs For Thanksgiving

It's officially pie season.
What's Better, A Fresh Turkey Or A Frozen One?

Let's compare.
Should You Brine Your Turkey Or Not?

Here's how to know for sure.
The All-Too-Common Mistakes People Make With Thanksgiving Turkey

Don't let them happen to you this year.
How To Carve A Turkey, With Step-By-Step Photos

You can do this, even if you have no idea what you're doing.

How To Thaw Turkey In Time For Thanksgiving Dinner

Spare yourself the shame of serving a frozen bird.
How Long To Cook A Turkey Per Pound

Stop wondering and get the answers.
How Much Turkey To Buy Per Person For Thanksgiving

The basic rule of thumb? One pound of turkey per person, unless you want lots of leftovers.
The Mashed-Potato Mistake We All Make

Boiling then mashing is one of the most common ways to prepare spuds; yet, too often, they turn out bland or gummy. Turns out making mashed potatoes well isn't difficult, though.
