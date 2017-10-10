TASTE
Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

The Leftover Thanksgiving Recipes You Deserve

By Julie R. Thomson
Better than heaven on earth.
15 Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwiches That Are Nothing Short Of Epic

By Julie R. Thomson
YUM.
The Turkey Soup Recipes You Need After Thanksgiving

By Julie R. Thomson
Thanksgiving was rough. This soup will help.
11 Brilliant Recipes For Leftover Mashed Potatoes

By Julie R. Thomson
Leftovers are the best.
How To Make Ross Geller's Infamous 'Moist Maker' Sandwich With Thanksgiving Leftovers

By Abigail Williams
It's the best thing about November.
Recipes Cooking Thanksgiving Leftovers
