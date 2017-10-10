TASTE 10/10/2017 10:37 am ET Updated 8 minutes ago Thanksgiving Table Talk This year, make dinner more than about just eating. Make sure you have something to talk about, too. What's The Difference Between A Sweet Potato And A Yam? By Eva Hill and Kristen Aiken I yam what I yam. HuffPost Are Stuffing And Dressing The Same Thing, Or Not? By Julie R. Thomson Let's put this issue to rest. Maren Caruso via Getty Images Turns Out Pumpkins Are Actually A Fruit, And Humans Know Nothing By Julie R. Thomson It is not, never has been and never will be a vegetable. Kristin Lee via Getty Images The Pilgrims' Idea Of Pumpkin Pie Was Startlingly Different By Julie R. Thomson It was more of a pie IN a pumpkin. How Does It Grow Too-Real Photos Of Live Turkeys That'll Ruin Thanksgiving Dinner By Julie R. Thomson Never forget. Brian Snyder / Reuters Download Kristen Aiken Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost Suggest a correction MORE: Food Thanksgiving
