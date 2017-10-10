TASTE
Thanksgiving Table Talk

This year, make dinner more than about just eating. Make sure you have something to talk about, too.

What's The Difference Between A Sweet Potato And A Yam?

By Eva Hill and Kristen Aiken
I yam what I yam.
HuffPost

Are Stuffing And Dressing The Same Thing, Or Not?

By Julie R. Thomson
Let's put this issue to rest.
Maren Caruso via Getty Images

Turns Out Pumpkins Are Actually A Fruit, And Humans Know Nothing

By Julie R. Thomson
It is not, never has been and never will be a vegetable.
Kristin Lee via Getty Images

The Pilgrims' Idea Of Pumpkin Pie Was Startlingly Different

By Julie R. Thomson
It was more of a pie IN a pumpkin.
How Does It Grow

Too-Real Photos Of Live Turkeys That'll Ruin Thanksgiving Dinner

By Julie R. Thomson
Never forget.
Brian Snyder / Reuters

