Thanksgiving Tea Party

11/14/2017 11:10 am ET

With the holidays just around the corner, what better way to celebrate with friends and family than with a Thanksgiving Tea Party? Today I’m sharing a great menu along with recipes and tips for planning a wonderful afternoon tea.

THE TABLE

Decorating your table can be as simple as adding a few pumpkins in assorted sizes along with some greens. I’m using white pumpkins and Eucalyptus leaves as my centerpiece. I added a warm, dark brown tablecloth that blends beautifully with my china to make a welcoming tablescape for my guests.

Looking for some fun napkin folds? Check these out.

THE TEA

Selecting and steeping your tea can be a little tricky, but these guides will help you get it right:

Tea Pairing Guide

Tea Steeping Guide (includes a free, printable tea steeping guide you can give to your guests)

Brewing Guide

Understanding the Different Varieties of Tea

Best Tea Infographics

THE MENU

Carrot and Parsnip Soup from Tea Time Magazine

Turkey and Apple on Raisin Bread

Ham and Cheese Rollups

Asparagus and Tomato Mini Quiche

Cinnamon Scone from Tea Time Magazine

Apple Pastry

Pumpkin Cakes

Fruit and Nut Chocolates

GUEST GIFTS

If you’d like to offer your guests a little gift to remember their Thanksgiving tea party, try one of these:

Tea Lover’s Gift

Tea Stained Tea Towels

I hope your Thanksgiving tea party is a huge success!

Be sure to stop by Tea Cottage Mysteries to learn more about tea and find great recipes for afternoon tea!

*This post was originally published on www.teacottagemysteries.com

