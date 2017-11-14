With the holidays just around the corner, what better way to celebrate with friends and family than with a Thanksgiving Tea Party? Today I’m sharing a great menu along with recipes and tips for planning a wonderful afternoon tea.

THE TABLE

Decorating your table can be as simple as adding a few pumpkins in assorted sizes along with some greens. I’m using white pumpkins and Eucalyptus leaves as my centerpiece. I added a warm, dark brown tablecloth that blends beautifully with my china to make a welcoming tablescape for my guests.

Looking for some fun napkin folds? Check these out.

THE TEA

Selecting and steeping your tea can be a little tricky, but these guides will help you get it right:

Tea Steeping Guide (includes a free, printable tea steeping guide you can give to your guests)

THE MENU

Cinnamon Scone from Tea Time Magazine

GUEST GIFTS

If you’d like to offer your guests a little gift to remember their Thanksgiving tea party, try one of these:

I hope your Thanksgiving tea party is a huge success!

Be sure to stop by Tea Cottage Mysteries to learn more about tea and find great recipes for afternoon tea!