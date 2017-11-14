With the holidays just around the corner, what better way to celebrate with friends and family than with a Thanksgiving Tea Party? Today I’m sharing a great menu along with recipes and tips for planning a wonderful afternoon tea.
THE TABLE
Decorating your table can be as simple as adding a few pumpkins in assorted sizes along with some greens. I’m using white pumpkins and Eucalyptus leaves as my centerpiece. I added a warm, dark brown tablecloth that blends beautifully with my china to make a welcoming tablescape for my guests.
Looking for some fun napkin folds? Check these out.
THE TEA
Selecting and steeping your tea can be a little tricky, but these guides will help you get it right:
Tea Steeping Guide (includes a free, printable tea steeping guide you can give to your guests)
THE MENU
Carrot and Parsnip Soup from Tea Time Magazine
Cinnamon Scone from Tea Time Magazine
GUEST GIFTS
If you’d like to offer your guests a little gift to remember their Thanksgiving tea party, try one of these:
I hope your Thanksgiving tea party is a huge success!
*This post was originally published on www.teacottagemysteries.com
