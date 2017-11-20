15 Tweets That Accurately Describe Thanksgiving After Marriage

Stressful attempts to split the holiday between two families, kitchen calamities and uncomfortable conversations with in-laws: Welcome to Thanksgiving as a married couple!
We’ve gathered 15 deliciously amusing turkey day tweets that will likely ring a bell for married folks.
-
1
[Thanksgiving at the In-laws]— 🇺🇸Frank Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@WheelTod) November 13, 2017
Me (patting wife’s belly): “Remember you’re eating for two now”
Mother-in-law (smiling): “You mean...”
Me: “That’s right. She’s got a tapeworm”
-
2
My husband and I make a good team. I'm about to start cooking Thanksgiving dinner, and he's taking the batteries out of the smoke detectors.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ(s)🎭 (@3sunzzz) November 23, 2016
-
3
MOTHER-IN-LAW: There are Thanksgiving leftovers in the freezer— Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) October 6, 2017
ME: Thanks but I…quit cold turkey
MIL: I never wanted you in this family
-
4
Me: Everyone at work is sick.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) November 23, 2016
Wife: Don't YOU get sick. We're going to my mom's for Thanksgiving.
Me [to coworker]: Spit on me right now.
-
5
Marriage is fighting over who gets the toilet when u get home from Thanksgiving dinner— Laura Sprouls (@LauraSprouls) November 25, 2016
-
6
Having two thanksgiving dinners in one day is a byproduct of marriage that I am not mentally or physically prepared for— Clayton J. De Fur (@claytondefur) November 24, 2016
-
7
“Hmmm, I thought I had some…….”— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) November 23, 2016
~My wife making something for Thanksgiving telling me I’m about to go to the grocery store.
-
8
In-laws are both gone. It's FINALLY my turn to make Thanksgiving dinner the way I want to!— Bianca LaVagina (@AnitaHelmet) November 24, 2014
*Researches which Chinese restaurants deliver*
-
9
The second hardest thing about spending Thanksgiving at my MIL's house is resisting the urge to tweet hilarious childhood photos of my wife.— Audrey Coulthurst (@audwrites) November 26, 2016
-
10
Driving hrs to see inlaws,spending an entire day making a feast my kids will gag over,then cleaning?— Salty Mermaid (@Jenn_H_Scott) November 16, 2016
Of course I'm excited ab Thanksgiving!
-
11
The post-Thanksgiving argument in our house.— Keith Townsend (@CTOAdvisor) November 27, 2016
My Wife: You've had enough pie!
Me: I had enough pie when the pie is gone!
-
12
One of my biggest fears is that I'll marry into a family that runs 5ks on holidays— Natalia Skrodzki (@xNatata) December 24, 2016
-
13
Do your parents like Jell-O shots?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 16, 2016
-Me trying to make a shopping list for Thanksgiving.
-
14
"I'll clean the carver- you toss the carcass" - only time of year I can say that to my wife wo us sounding like MAFIA HITMEN. #thanksgiving— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 25, 2016
-
15
Husband: You're at the grocery store AGAIN?— Abby Jimenez (@AbbyJimenez763) November 11, 2017
Me: Well, yeah. I'm meal prepping for Thanksgiving. I need to feed thirteen people for a week. I have to get everything on my spreadsheet.
Husband: You have a spreadsheet?
Me: *scoffs* Who doesn't have a Thanksgiving spreadsheet???