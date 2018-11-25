Here Are Some Of The Stories You Missed Over The Thanksgiving Weekend

ASSOCIATED PRESS Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border on Sunday after pushing past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.

There was plenty of news over the Thanksgiving weekend you may have missed amid your turkey coma ― including new climate change warnings and new figures on California’s catastrophic wildfires. Here are some of the stories HuffPost was following from Thursday to Sunday:

Chaos and uncertainty at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants arriving Sunday at the U.S.-Mexico border were met with tear gas as a few tried to climb a fence to gain entry. They were among the more than 5,000 who have camped in and around Tijuana after traveling northward by caravan in recent weeks.

It’s not yet clear whether the asylum seekers will be allowed to stay in Mexico while their claims are processed through the U.S. immigration system. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had reached such a deal, but Mexico’s incoming government ― specifically, future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez ― told Reuters the next day that no such agreement had been reached.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Migrants push past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana on Sunday as they try to reach the U.S. Tijuana's mayor has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid.

Climate change fears rise

The White House on Friday released a report on the effects of climate change, which offered a grim outlook for human health, the economy and the prevalence of natural disasters, including wildfires and flooding. The U.S. is forecast to warm by 3 degrees by 2100 unless fossil fuel use is curtailed.

Some Republican senators appeared to shrug off the report’s findings during appearances on political talk shows on Sunday.

And on Thursday, Trump tried to discredit global warming by pointing out that record-low temperatures had been reported in New York City. At least one meteorologist tried to explain that climate change can’t be disproved just because one part of the country is unusually cold.

Wildfire contained, but search efforts hindered

The Camp fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history, was 100 percent contained as of Sunday.

The number of people reported missing dropped from 475 to 249 on Sunday, one day after the death toll rose to 85. Searches are ongoing, although forecasts indicate it could rain for several days, which would make such efforts difficult amid potential flash floods and mudslides.

“The fear is that the rain will drop in intense bursts,” said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. “All the vegetation has burned away, and that’s a dangerous recipe for mudslides.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Eric Darling and his dog are part of a search team from Orange County, California. Theirs is one of several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp fire in Paradise.

Possible plea deal in Mueller probe

Jerome Corsi, a conservative conspiracy theorist who is associated with Trump adviser Roger Stone, is negotiating a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Corsi, who provided Stone with opposition research on Democrats during the 2016 election, has already said that he expects to be indicted and face life in prison. The investigation is honing in on the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s emails to boost the Trump campaign.

Amazon workers strike in Europe

Amazon workers in Germany, Spain, Italy and the U.K. walked off the job on Black Friday while demanding higher pay and safer and more humane working conditions. The two-day strike took off at the start of the biggest shopping season of the year and came one month after Amazon announced it would raise its minimum wage in the U.S. to $15 an hour but cut other benefits.

ASSOCIATED PRESS People rally in Torrejon Ardoz, Spain, on Friday amid a two-day strike over a labor dispute with Amazon.

Mall shootings, one involving police

Police in Alabama who responded to a shooting in a mall near Birmingham on Thursday night said they fatally shot a man who was mistakenly thought to be the gunman.

Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, was initially described as brandishing a weapon while running away from officers with the Hoover Police Department. He was later cleared of having been armed with a gun, but police said he “may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation.”

Police said Sunday that they were still looking for the gunman who wounded an 18-year-old and 12-year-old.

There were also shootings at malls in New Jersey, Mississippi and Tennessee.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Protestors carry a sign reading “Justice for E.J.” during a protest at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday after 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford was fatally shot by police.

Brexit deal moves forward

European Union leaders on Sunday approved a deal on Britain’s slated withdrawal from the union in March. It must still be ratified by the European Parliament and must be approved by Britain’s Parliament, which is set to take a vote in December.