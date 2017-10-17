That 4 Letter Word I Have Tried To Understand

You see, when someone you love has lost their faith, drive and heart and become too weak to try and all that they have built starts falling apart. You don't turn away to avoid the hit from concrete falling down all around, you take their hand, show them its okay because you're there to help rebuild it all from the ground. Their weaknesses become beauty and their strengths become admirable. Those things that would drive you crazy about someone else, with them; is tolerable. When they make mistakes the same way every other human in this life does it isn't going to push you away because teaching is the most important part of love. We accept a person just as they are and we don’t want them any other way. You will never expect them to be anything other then the most amazing version of themselves and support them with that every day. Its not only about giving and it’s not about what you can take. It’s about the beautiful bond that’s been created and the journey that can be made. That is what love is to me and I have been blessed to feel it in this life. I have also experienced much pain and sorrow from those I thought loved me but chose to run and hide.