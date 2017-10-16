That time I got hammered at the movies

What inspires you? Is it a person, a place, a memory.

I look for inspiration wherever I go. It’s a key habit in maintaining a positive mindset, especially on the more difficult days.

I found a particular piece of inspiration in a superhero movie, Thor of all places. Stay with me here, you’re going to like this.

Thor is the God of Thunder, a character from Norse Mythology who pummels the bad guys with his mighty hammer Mjolnir. The mythology of which he’s a part plays a vital role in his identity and sense of purpose. He eludes to this somewhat in passing throughout the movies but when he does, my curious mind responds with, “What the hell is that” and I begin researching.

One of those shares turned out to be profound and one I suspect was lost on many audience members. It was in his description of Yggdrasil, the world’s tree. Also known as the tree of life, it symbolizes the reality that everything is connected. From the movement of the stars to the inner workings of our own cells and how that functioning on a microscopic level affects the workings of your own body.

Okay, enough with the science lesson. I went so far as to buy a ring with an image of Yggdrasil on it. Why Brian, are you a kook or something? Well, the jury is still out on that one.

No, I bought it because my raging ADHD is attracted to visual cues (e.g. lists, notes, reminders) that prompt me to keep top of mind the things I’ve decided need to be prioritized in life. In this case, the reality that we’re all connected.

This fact, this belief, this value, impacts how I treat other people. It reminds me how important service to others is. "But I don’t need a reminder MR. KING, it’s just who I am.” Good for you, have a cookie. For those of us with brains moving at a million miles an hour and the ability to forget things as soon as we hear them, reminders are critical to living our lives.

How convenient that something as simple as a ring helps remind me of a core virtue. It’s nice to look at too. What inspires you?

Thanks for being you,