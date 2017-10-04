The 11 Most Beautiful Places In The U.S. To Have A Fall Wedding

Nothing against a summer wedding (or our bajillion friends getting married in June), but there’s just something about a fall wedding we love. Maybe it’s the symbolism of the seasons transitioning just as a couple will transition into a new stage of life… or maybe it’s because of the crisp weather, really pretty scenery and better rates. (Yeah, it’s the second one.) Here, 11 drop-dead gorgeous spots around the country for fall weddings.

BBG

BROOKLYN BOTANIC GARDENS (BROOKLYN, NY)

Beautiful trees, flowers and pastoral lawns — the BBG is a natural oasis right smack in one of the biggest cities in the world. Think: garden ceremony, outdoor terrace cocktail hour and then into the glass-walled Palm House as the temperatures cool off for the reception. Yeah, we’re in.

FRANCISCAN GARDENS

FRANCISCAN GARDENS (SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA)

The first two words that come to mind when thinking of this venue? Enchanted and secluded. Tucked away in the heart of these historic gardens, the property is rustic and charming. Oh, and autumn temp means an outdoor SoCal wedding is not only waaaay more tolerable, but oh-so ideal.

BRUSH CREEK RANCH

BRUSH CREEK RANCH (SARATOGA, WY)

The Wild West is calling, and it wants you to get married at this luxury all-inclusive dude ranch. Here, the bride and groom arrive to their wedding ceremony by horse-drawn carriage (of course) at one of the gorgeous locales on the ranch’s 30,000 acres of wilderness. Horses, mountains, autumn plumage…just make sure to emotionally prep your wedding photog.

TENAYA LODGE

TENAYA LODGE AT YOSEMITE (FISH CAMP, CA)

If you can’t shake the idea of wedding photo in front of Half Dome, getting hitched in Yosemite National Park is definitely for you. While summers can be surprisingly hot, and winters (expectedly) cold, the best time to haul your entire crew out is fall. Plus, word on the street is that this resort offers some great deals during September and October.

RICK READE

QUONQUONT FARM (WHATELY, MA)

When we say fall, you say… apple picking! So what could possibly be more seasonally appropriate than saying “I do” in an apple orchard? (Rhetorical question.) Just think of the adorable apple seating cards. Or the spiked apple cider cocktails. Or all the things you can do with apple crates. The possibilities are endless, people.

OMNI HOTELS

OMNI MOUNT WASHINGTON RESORT (BRETTON WOODS, NH)

Jacuzzis, fireplaces and Tiffany stained glass? Make sure to pare down the guest list — you’re gonna have some unexpected RSVPs. Who wouldn’t want to make a short weekend vacay out of this place? And we haven’t even gotten to the leaf peeping yet. Just look at that view.

OMNI HOTELS

OMNI HOMESTEAD RESORT (HOT SPRINGS, VA)

There are three spots to get married at this historic resort, but the best backdrop for a fall wedding has to be the Shooting Club Pavilion, which overlooks the beautiful George Washington National Forest. Psst, make sure your photographer snaps a sunset pic.

MOUNTAIN TOP INN & RESORT/FACEBOOK

MOUNTAIN TOP INN & RESORT (CHITTENDEN, VT)

Fall foliage? Check. Gorgeous body of water? Check. Amazing mountain views? Check check check. Yep, you can basically get married inside a Bob Ross painting, overlooking the lower meadow and dramatic landscape of the lake and Green Mountains. Then head inside the most New England-y wedding space of all time: a three-story barn with exposed beams and rustic features.

STORM KING/FACEBOOK

STORM KING ART CENTER (NEW WINDSOR, NY)

Good luck choosing a spot to celebrate at the 500-acre landscape of fields, hills and woodlands, peppered with a collection of more than 100 sculptures. This Hudson Valley park brings art and nature together in a way that will make your guests swoon… especially as the leaves change.

THE TERRACE CLUB

THE TERRACE CLUB (AUSTIN, TX)

It’s time you start associating Hill Country with things beyond the great barbecue — like, um, the gorgeous, rolling landscape for one. While summer might be a bit hot for a Texas Hill Country wedding, the heat ebbs for late September, October and November and you still get the spectacular views and sunsets… and yes, barbecue (why hello there, brisket carving station).

GATLINBURG FALLS RESORT

GATLINBURG FALLS RESORT (GATLINBURG, TN)

Who needs all the bells and whistles when you can have the ultimate fall backdrop: the Smoky Mountains. Still, whether you’re escaping to this resort to elope or bringing along your entire squad, everyone can cozy up in a cabin (ya know, a normal cabin that sleeps 32 and comes equipped with foosball, a jukebox, flatscreen, fully stocked bar and more). But let’s be honest: Only the truest love can outshine that view.