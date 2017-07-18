The 12 Prohibitions You Need To Forget

Don’t be (don’t exist). This is one of the most harmful messages. Maybe your parents did not want you in the first place. Maybe they felt your needs were too much. There is a Facebook group called ‘I regret having children’ that keeps growing. Those parents need to be careful when they communicate with their children. Comments like ‘If it weren’t for you I would have a career’ or ‘I would divorce your father’ can send this message. A lot of people with suicidal tendencies or depression are complying with a ‘do not exist’ injunction.

Don’t be who you are. Maybe your parents wanted you to be more like them and less like you. Maybe they had different expectations about your appearance or your personality. Maybe they wanted you to be a different gender.

Don’t be a child. This message is usually sent to first-born children. You might have been asked to look after your siblings and be responsible. To not make mistakes or act silly. Do you tend to get the weight of the world on your shoulders?

Don’t grow up. This message is usually directed to the youngest child in the family. It is worse when the parents do not have a strong relationship between them. They derive meaning from having a ‘baby’ to look after. You may have complied by being immature, acting out or delaying leaving the nest.

Don’t think. When you started questioning everything as a toddler, your parents got annoyed. They discouraged you when you had a different opinion than them.

Don’t feel. When you cried or were upset, your parents felt uncomfortable. They got angry with you, they shut you out or tried to distract you. They said things like: ‘Big boys don’t cry’ or ‘nice girls do not get angry.’ Do you have tears leaving your eyes when you get angry? Do you get angry when you really are sad? You may have learned to substitute certain emotions with others that were more acceptable in your home.

Don’t do anything. “Don’t run.’ ‘Don’t climb high.’ ‘Don’t get dirty.’ Your parents tended to do everything for you. They were too afraid for your safety. You may start things, but not finish them. You may struggle to make decisions as you think the world is a scary place.

Don’t be well (or sane). Your parents only paid attention to you when you were not well. They rewarded bizarre behavior. You have learned to get attention from others by being unwell or unstable.

Don’t be important. You grew up hearing ‘Children are to be seen and not be heard’ and ‘You should not talk at the dinner table.’

Don’t make it in your life. Were your parents angry when you won over them in a game? Did they set unattainable standards, so it was impossible for you to succeed? It could be that your parents were unconsciously jealous and did not want you to surpass them.

Don’t be close: Your parents felt uncomfortable with intimacy. They did not show affection. They may have taught you not to trust others or not to share your life.