The 2 Sides of Your 5 Senses - Physical & Spiritual Objectives

Written By Jay Hollingshed

Edited by Sherman Turntine

Nearly everyone is born with five functional senses that facilitate our learning from infancy through adulthood. Our five senses are the gateways by which we collect information to be interpreted. When we mentally accept the collected information, it becomes knowledge. The lessons learned from repeatedly applying our knowledge becomes wisdom. With time and experience of living this wisdom, the wisdom becomes our understanding. Throughout this learning process our five senses have the dual objective of communicating with our physical body and our spiritual mind. Our senses work as sensory preceptors, sending electronic images through our nervous system to our brain, where it is translated by our mind. Physically, the translated images confirm that we experience external events that involve our physical body. Spiritually, those same images confirm that we experience internal events that involve our mind. This article examines the five senses and their physical and spiritual connections. Examples are provided to help identify the physical and spiritual roles of the five senses. Our five human senses are often referred to as faculties. These five faculties are sight, hearing, smell, touch and taste. They all are stimulated by actions or events that takes place outside or inside our body.

Let’s start with sight, which is the power of seeing. This is when we use the eyes to perceive objects. The American Psychological Association defines two ways of seeing: the eyes, which are physical, and our vision, which is spiritual. A further explanation would be to say: We look with our physical eyes, and we see with our spiritual vision. Here’s an example. Right now, if you are not using a text-to-speech app, your physical eyes are looking at these words to read this article. This is sight fulfilling its physical objective from the act of looking. Now, close your eyes and picture the words you just read. It’s amazing how you can still see them even with your eyes closed. This is because you are “see-ing” with your mind, and not “look-ing” with your eyes. With your eyes closed you can “see” the clothes you have on right now without looking at them. In fact, you can see whatever you want, but you can’t look at whatever you want. As your sight fulfills its spiritual obligation through your vision you can see an image, or imagine it in your thoughts. Through the faculty of sight, we receive and interpret information by looking with our physical eyes, and seeing with our spiritual vision.

Through hearing we perceive or sense sound. There’s a difference in hearing and listening. Many wise men, gurus and ancient philosophers have noted that we hear with our ears, but we listen with our hearts. In this context, the heart is not the blood-pumping organ in the middle of your chest. In this instance, your heart is referred to as your psyche, your capacity to understand and reason. Your physical ears are uniquely designed to receive sound. The sound travels in the form of waves that the brain interprets. The act of hearing requires focus and your willingness to tune everything else out. When we use hearing to gain an understanding it often requires you to close your eyes and use imagery or to create an image in your mind of the sound(s) you hear. Some people have the habit of picturing what they’re saying, and during a conversation they may stop talking to ask, “Do you see what I’m saying?” Hearing can be turned off and on by tuning a sound out, or tuning in to it. Listening cannot be turned off. How is it possible for you to hear yourself read this article without opening your mouth or using your ears? That inner voice is your psyche. We listen to this voice when things are conveniently going our way because it soothes our ego. But we try to silence it when it tells us something we don’t want to hear. Through the faculty of hearing, we receive and interpret information by using our physical ears to hear, and spiritually listen to our psyche through our sense of intuition.

Next is our sense of smell. To smell is the ability to interpret a scent through the nose using the olfactory nerve. The ability to smell helps us identify our immediate physical surroundings. Here’s an example: If you were blindfolded and could only rely on your sense of smell, figuring out where you were would be hard to do if you were in unfamiliar territory. At one time, many years ago if you were driving to Hershey, Pennsylvania, you wouldn’t have to open your eyes to know you have arrived, because the entire city smelled like chocolate. Your sense of smell would help you identify your immediate physical surroundings. Spiritually, your sense of smell can take you back to places you’ve been before. Most of the time when this happens it triggers a past experience that left a strong impression on you. An experience with a certain person, place or time can be triggered by getting a whiff of a certain scent. A certain scent can easily remind you of a lesson learned or a growth-oriented experience. Through the faculty of smell, we receive and interpret information that connects us with our immediate surroundings, giving us a sense of where we are physically. Our faculty of smell also uses familiar aromas to spiritually keep us connected with memories that helped shape us into who we are today.

The sense of touch is the faculty by which external objects or forces are perceived through direct physical contact with our body (especially the hands). The nerves on our skin send information about the physical contact to the brain. Our physical sense of touch is how we know from experience that fire is hot, and ice is cold. With our intuition, we can spiritually feel different energies and frequencies that people vibrate on. People’s vibrations carry different situational labels based on their motives and intentions. Depending on my vibration, the question, “Hi my name is Jay, what’s yours?” can be spiritually felt in at least three different ways. Vibrating at a high frequency, that question will give off energies of genuine friendship. You would almost instantaneously offer me your name because of how you feel. When I repeat the same question with a lower vibrational frequency, it will give off energies of a cunning flirtation. You would question your ability to trust me. At an even lower vibrational frequency, the same question can be downright creepy and totally untrusting. Through the faculty of touch, we receive and interpret information physically by feeling with our skin, and spiritually feeling the vibrational energy and intentions from others through our intuition.

The fifth and final sense to be discussed is the faculty of taste. To taste in the physical sense is to test the flavor or quality of a physical item by bringing it in contact with our tongue. When this happens, taste buds on your tongue send messages to your brain regarding the flavor quality of the item being tested. That’s how you determine if something is sweet, sour, spicy, bitter, or salty. To taste in the spiritual sense is to test the flavor or quality of an experience by bringing it in contact with your mind. This is done by assessing the changes in your physical reactions as they respond to an experience you are currently having. Here’s an example: In your mind you have an idea of what hang gliding is like from what you’ve been told, what you’ve read, or what you have seen. You’ve never experienced it for yourself; the act of running and jumping off a cliff while being attached to an oversized kite. As you go through the process of actually doing it, your emotions may go from being excited, to scared, in a matter of seconds. Your body will physically react to the changes in your emotions. This is what you will be assessing in your mind, the feelings that generate from the physical changes. Once you’ve completed the act of hang gliding, the experience becomes your spiritual understanding, and you will have a taste of what that event is like.

The above example defines how the act of taste can describe the spiritual feelings of a physical action. This can be derived from practicing a skill, participating in an activity, or from direct observation. If the act of running and jumping off a cliff, while being attached to a giant kite made you feel queasy and scared, you can say your experience left a bad taste in your mouth. If it gave you a sense of liberation, you can say the experience left a good taste in your mouth. Through the faculty of taste, we are able to test the flavor quality of a physical item, as well as spiritually taste the quality of the experiences we go through and learn from them.

In summary, the two sides of your five senses encompass two aspects of who you are and how you physically and spiritually gain an understanding of the world around you. Our five senses collect and send information to our brain where it is processed in our thoughts. We think in pictures and the pictures are the images described by our psyche, or that voice in our head. Our mental pictures are processed through a four-stage learning process: information, knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Through the faculty of sight, we receive and interpret information by looking with our physical eyes, and seeing with spiritual vision. Through the faculty of hearing, we receive and interpret information by using our physical ears to hear, and spiritually listen to our psyche through our sense of intuition. Through the faculty of smell, we receive and interpret information that connects us with our physical surroundings, giving us a sense of where we are. Our faculty of smell also uses familiar aromas to spiritually keep us connected with experiences that helped shape who we are. Through the faculty of touch, we receive and interpret information physically by feeling with our skin, and spiritually feeling the vibrational energy and intentions from others with our intuition. Through the faculty of taste, we are able to test the flavor quality of a physical item, as well as spiritually taste the quality of the experiences we go through and learn from them.

This concludes my article covering the two sides of your five senses. I sincerely thank you for reading it. I pray it was educational and beneficial to you. As always, Through Love Be a Blessing!

