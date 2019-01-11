The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
going to bed at 9 pm like a bad bitch— ziwe (@ziwe) January 9, 2019
I don't want clothes that spark joy. I want clothes in which I can pause in a doorway, look over a shoulder, and utter something devastating before exiting.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) January 6, 2019
me: wow I can’t wait to keep an open mind on this murder podcast— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 8, 2019
[a man who has refused to be interviewed is introduced into the story]
me: it was fucken him
After a heated discussion with Marie Kondo i’ve decided to throw myself in the trash.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 7, 2019
Things I Want Stanley Tucci To Be:— Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) January 8, 2019
My father
My boss
My husband
My friend
My stylist
My accountant
My brother-in-law that I’m fucking in secret but also it’s not a secret because let’s face it if I’m fucking Stanley Tucci I’m telling everyone
My kidney donor
doctor: [points to ultrasound] congrats, it’s a baby girl!— Karen Chee (@karencheee) January 5, 2019
me: [squinting] she looks unlikeable
My number one tip is: don’t date anyone who says “I’m genuinely curious” during an argument.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 9, 2019
if the Oscars really want a host who can say “I’m sorry” they should just hire any woman.— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) January 10, 2019
happy weekend ONLY to the woman who brought a TRIANGLE to Taylor Swift’s Reputation concert. pic.twitter.com/G6boFq9nm1— Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) January 5, 2019
When will Pieces of Me by Ashlee Simpson get the recognition it deserves as one of the greatest love songs of our generation— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) January 8, 2019
Never trust anyone who can parallel park without having to turn down the radio.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) January 7, 2019
"ummmm YEAH let's just say that my high school production of sweeney todd is going to do things... a little DIFFERENTLY" pic.twitter.com/XsUCjFvgTY— Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) January 7, 2019
guy: whats your fantasy?— How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) January 9, 2019
me/sexy voice: that you have a printer and we just spend all night printing off all these things i've been meaning to print
Sometimes I will get in the zone so good answering emails until I realize the sender and recipient are BOTH ME— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 9, 2019
Picture this. You’re blind folded. Sandra Bullock tells you not to look. You look. You’re surrounded by garbage and dirty socks. But how can this be? It smells amazing? This is a febreeze commercial.— ditch pony (@molly7anne) January 6, 2019
Tomorrow I am going to go to yoga 🤗 and when the teacher tells us to focus our energy on something we love 🤗 I am going to think about how the Always Sunny writers made Mac's full name Ronald McDonald 🤗— Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) January 5, 2019
Julius Caesar’s senators on 15th March 44 BC pic.twitter.com/mbjCX3bWAk— matilda (@ridethewildhaze) January 5, 2019
everyone says society is so advanced but we still don’t have a word for all the exes that we never dated— tiffany wines (@radioheadass) January 11, 2019
no one is more optimistic than me in the produce aisle— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 9, 2019
you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/HwOtraxPaa— Meg Rowley (@megrowler) January 10, 2019
i'm circling back to quirky in 2019— Charlotte Zoller (@cz77) January 8, 2019