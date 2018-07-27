WOMEN
07/27/2018 09:01 am ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (July 20-27)

"The real you is what happens when you walk into a surprise spider web."
headshot
By Alanna Vagianos

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

headshot
Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Funniest Tweets From Women
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (July 20-27)
CONVERSATIONS