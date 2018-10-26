The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
you have the right to remain silent anything you say can and will be used against you in my group chat— paige (@turnthepge) October 24, 2018
make your own weighted blanket by sleeping under your laundry— alanna, because being yourself is scary enough (@AlannaBennett) October 23, 2018
Friday the 13th movies are scary because they remind me that some people actually go camping on purpose— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) October 23, 2018
There aren’t enough people with late July birthdays to reflect how sexy of a night Halloween is supposed to be.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) October 22, 2018
I opened my front door and saw a coyote in the yard and said "Oh, sorry" and closed the door like I'd walked in on an unlocked bathroom stall.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 20, 2018
One of the great injustices of our time is that the kiss cam is only put on the crowds and never the players— Karen Chee (@karencheee) October 24, 2018
I woke up too late for anything as frivolous as showering this morning, but not too late to tweet about it apparently.— WhatserName™ (@IamEveryDayPpl) October 24, 2018
Healthy people are always like "my body 😌 is a temple 😌".— Coffee Spoonie (@coffeespoonie) October 21, 2018
My body is a haunted house
friendship is RTing something for a second time after someone deletes it because of a typo— anna boo-ges 💀 (@annabroges) October 24, 2018
I wanna be really terrifying for Halloween this year but I don’t know how to dress up as commitment— Rads (@FeelingEuphoric) October 21, 2018
Do you think Ariel ate the scallops whose shells she wears as a bra or that she just found them?— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 20, 2018
Waiter: I meant any questions about our menu.
Nothing in life is as shocking as discovering that one of your male friends has decided he is now a Bracelet Guy— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) October 23, 2018
me: time to focus— jen!!! (@jennifermerr) October 24, 2018
my brain: what if snakes
me: please
my brain: had legs
me: those are literally just lizards
my brain: s n a k e s
me:
my brain: 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓁𝑒𝑔𝓈.
america is incredible. today I got an $80 pair of shoes on discount for literally five dollars, and then I walked outside and remembered I don’t have health insurance. amazing! everyone should live here!!!!— Scaachi (@Scaachi) October 20, 2018
my doctor: youre a hypochondriac— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) October 23, 2018
me: omg can you test me for that
I told an 18 year old that in my day we had to bring digital cameras to parties, and she asked, "how did you hold a camera and a purse?" GIRL, I'M REALLY NOT SURE.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) October 24, 2018
No thanks, alarm clocks. I am literally always alarmed.— Yael, but like, haunted (@elle91) October 22, 2018
Wild how recipes always leave out the step where you eat too many snacks and are no longer hungry for the thing you cooked— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) October 24, 2018
remember when halloween used to be about fear and not playing jump rope with millennials' digestive tracts pic.twitter.com/GKTYBY0Vft— emma lord (@dilemmalord) October 26, 2018
On alternating days, I change my pajamas, just to show I'm still in the game.— MomofTeen (@MomofTeen) October 21, 2018