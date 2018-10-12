The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
Look, I’m not in the mood for an artisan margherita pizza when I get home from work at 1am. I want that Dominos, baby.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 11, 2018
this year for halloween i am going as anxiety, which will be depicted as the three dots that show someone is writing you a text— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 10, 2018
I have a lot of opinions for someone who is never completely sure of today’s date— Mave (@MavenofHonor) October 8, 2018
Mirror: Girl, you look cute! You should take a selfie!— bassey ikpi (@Basseyworld) October 11, 2018
Me: I do look cute, right?? I'ma take all the selfies!
Front facing camera: pic.twitter.com/JiiNbRm3nL
I just spent $175 to get a $35 bridesmaid dress tailored and I guess this is adulthood— Sammy Nickalls 👻 (@sammynickalls) October 11, 2018
Did you know 9 billion hens are slaughtered each year? That’s 9 billion chicken ghosts. The astral plane is positively overflowing with birds. It is hell’s waiting room, the chicken plane.— madds (@whatmaddness) October 10, 2018
Waiter: so ... you don’t want the chicken?
Me: no ... yes, the chicken please
When I'm ready to leave my house for the motive but one friend just said she just got out the shower n the other said she hasn't even got home to change yet pic.twitter.com/DA3NfP0OIN— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) October 9, 2018
Please remember when you troll a powerful woman that the only person you’re really upsetting is her mother and that bitch never did ANYTHING 2 u— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 7, 2018
i ordered my 2019 planner which if you think about it is optimistic thinking we're all gonna live to 2019— kylie spOOKS 🖤🥂⚾️ (@kyliesparks) October 8, 2018
{concert}— kim 🎃☠️👻 (@KimmyMonte) October 10, 2018
lead singer: WHO’S READY TO ROCK?!
me (from the mosh pit trying to clean my glasses with the front of my shirt) ONE SECOND, PLEASE
If anyone from Gen Z ever asks me what the late '90s were like, I'm gonna show them this episode of Charmed with a guest performance by Paula Cole.— Judy Berman (@judyberman) October 11, 2018
I think the women of America need Stanley Tucci to roll up his sleeves, pour us some wine, and make us some handsome pasta. You know, after the riot.— lyzzie borden lenz (@lyzl) October 8, 2018
So... Kanye is MAGA and Taylor Swift is endorsing Democrats in TN. This screening of Interstellar 2 is fascinating. Buy a lottery ticket. Anything is possible in this timeline.— roxane gay (@rgay) October 8, 2018
I’m a kind person, but if I let you into my lane during rush hour, and you do not give me a courtesy wave, I will follow you home and set your car on fire.— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) October 12, 2018
I don't like the person I become when the grocery store cashier bags my groceries out of the order that I put them on the belt.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 7, 2018
Cashier: I love your lip gloss!— Elle (@ellentee) October 7, 2018
Me: Thanks, it's food court teriyaki chicken glaze.
junie b. jones— kelly (@kelllicopter) October 9, 2018
susan b. anthony
michael b. jordan
women b. shopping
The most relatable character is “all characters played by Kathryn Hahn.”— Gremliny Nussboo (@emilynussbaum) October 7, 2018
Welcome to your 30s. You use the phrase “at this hour” now.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 10, 2018
life is short! adopt a dog, adopt another dog, then adopt a third dog, maybe that one needs a buddy, grab one more just in case— Kristen Arnett of the Living Dead (@Kristen_Arnett) October 10, 2018