The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for past roundups.
"Why Can't It Be Bedtime Yet" and other tales from middle age— Susan Spooky (@susanemoney) September 30, 2018
If only women’s incandescent rage could replace fossil fuels.— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) October 3, 2018
According to my DNA results I'm 100% over this shit— beth, a ghost👻™ (@bourgeoisalien) October 2, 2018
just ordered a turkey sandwich and a pot of coffee like the grizzled old detective that I am— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) October 1, 2018
let's stop asking KANYE and start asking....SHOULDYE— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) October 1, 2018
lady got a turtle out of the road and the woman in the car next to me yelled “yes bitch turtle power” and that is all i needed from today, thank you v much— Kristen Arnett of the Living Dead (@Kristen_Arnett) September 29, 2018
"you spend yo time drinking wine in yo living room" is the most relatable lyric i've heard from a man since nice for what dropped.— king crissle (@crissles) September 29, 2018
Sure, sex is great, but have you ever had someone genuinely laugh uproariously at a funny thing you say in person?— In Nicoled Blood (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 3, 2018
One of my top five intriguing human inconsistencies is when someone agrees with you but sounds like they're mad at you PICK A LANE— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 2, 2018
bears are forest puppies i don’t want to hear another word about it— lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) September 30, 2018
Me finding my friends in the club after wandering off for two hours pic.twitter.com/Oi6EmRlltz— sophie (@sophxthompson) October 3, 2018
Isn’t it weird that you have one hand that can do all kinds of shit and the other one is like “fuck! How do I hold a pencil?”?— DawnyDarko (@d_danger76) September 30, 2018
When I can't stop thinking about a guy I just imagine a witch put a spell on me to like him, and that I'm defeating a witch if I switch focus.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 30, 2018
Society: "DO YOU WANT TO BE NICE, OR DO YOU WANT TO WIN?!"— Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 30, 2018
Me: "As I have repeatedly tried to make clear, I would like to be nice, please."
My definition of a bar fight is the verbal back and forth of "I love you so much" "no I love YOU so much" "no, no, I love YOU so much" with a random girl in the line for the bathroom, in this essay I will— Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) October 2, 2018
If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 30, 2018
"15 miles to the pic.twitter.com/OD2Aewqavo
Man next to me on the subway fell asleep and his head dropped onto my shoulder for a sec and anyway I have a husband now— Karen Chee (@karencheee) October 2, 2018
"you'll see! you'll all see!!!!!" screamed the confident optometrist.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 3, 2018
Coming to terms with the fact that I’m not “outdoorsy”— Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) October 3, 2018
captain’s log, day 947: the coffee shop added sugar to their house made almond milk and they’re lying to me about it— Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) October 4, 2018