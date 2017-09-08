WOMEN
09/08/2017 10:48 am ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

😂 😂 😂
By Alanna Vagianos

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 140-character musings. For this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

Alanna Vagianos
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Facebook Amazon Country Music Hpw Tweets Panic Disorder
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week
CONVERSATIONS