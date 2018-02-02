WOMEN
02/02/2018 01:04 pm ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

"I'm capable of remembering about 10 people's names and 6 of those people are dogs I follow on Instagram."

By Hollis Miller

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. For this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

Hollis Miller
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Tweets Of The Week Tweet Hpw Tweets Funniest Tweets Funniest Tweets From Women
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

CONVERSATIONS