WOMEN
02/16/2018 11:37 am ET

The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The Olympics, "Friends," and the "50 Shades" trilogy provided some great inspiration.

By Hollis Miller

The terrible school shooting this week in Parkland, Florida, has been difficult to process. Though there certainly isn’t much to be laughing about today, we’ve decided to publish our weekly roundup of the funniest tweets from women to give you a moment of levity. Scroll through the list below for this week’s hilarious tweets, then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

Sign up for our Funniest Tweets Of The Week newsletter here.

Hollis Miller
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Hpw Tweets Funniest Tweets From Women
The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

CONVERSATIONS