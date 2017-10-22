2018 is slowly creeping up, and next year so many video games are set to be released through out the year. So here are The 20 Most Anticipated Games For 2018.

Crackdown 3

Game Description:

Though Microsoft cancelled Scalebound for reasons unknown, they've plundered ahead with Crackdown 3 as one of the ONLY major first-party games on their upcoming schedule.

Boasting what once sounded like revolutionary tech that would channel the third-person Red Faction games or more recently, Just Cause, we'd supposedly get access to a few cities that could be completely levelled.

Done by mixing the processing power of the Xbox One and streaming other background processes to 'the Cloud' and back simultaneously, somehow this would give Crackdown 3 a notable step up in pure chaos.

Fast forward a couple of years and this feature has been all-but removed from the game's marketing, apparently still showing up in multiplayer, but mainly meaning that this - like Crackdown 2 - will almost definitely be more of the same.

Shenmue III

Game Description:

If a face can tell a thousand stories, Shenmue III's all revolve around that immortal adage of "Be careful what you wish for."

Kickstarted into being to the tune of an unprecedented $6.3 million dollars, developers Ys Net appear to have blown that cash on... background detail? The game's first trailer was a laughing stock, seeing main-man Ryu literally holding the same face for its entirety, with supplementary animations also falling short.

There's every possibility that the only way to 'do another Shenmue' is make it look like what would've dropped back on the Dreamcast circa 2000, but MAN if it didn't throw a spanner in the works of all that positive buzz.

Days Gone

Game Description:

The only thing stopping Days Gone from getting roast to a crisp is its developer, Sony Bend.

Responsible for creating Syphon Filter and going on to release one of the best Uncharteds that wasn't made by Naughty Dog in the ace PS Vita-only Golden Abyss, Days Gone is pioneering some admittedly cool-looking new tech.

Mostly based around pushing the PS4's hardware to the limit when it comes to rendering multiple bodies at once, Days Gone's zombie hordes literally pour out of doorways and crevices to get you. Almost looking World War Z-esque, Bend have also incorporated a fairly grounded, The Last of Us-style tone for the various story sections and world-building in general.

In danger of being "Generic Zombie Shooter #7615", here's hoping there's more life to this in the end.

Sea Of Thieves

Game Description:

Rare's Sea of Thieves is either going to land and take off like nobody's ever seen, or fall off the face of the Earth entirely.

Such is its attempt to create a ginormous, interconnected, dynamic multiplayer-fuelled world, that it'll need a sizeable community and fanbase to keep going. Essentially letting you match up with a group of friends, design and customise your ship, crew and various ornaments and then gallivant off to find what treasures await, there's a really cool sense of exploration to its various islands, caves and villages.

Best of all, multiple player teams can arrive at the same spot or try to head one another off when it comes to specific treasure, and you might come across other gamers out on the high seas too, resulting in the trading of cannon fire and the claiming of ships from both sides.

Rare are one of the best developers gaming has ever seen, and Sea of Thieves is their labor of love that's been worked on for many years. Here's hoping it all pays off.

Darksiders III

Game Description:

When THQ crumbled, it took the fantastic Legacy of Kain-esque Darksiders franchise with it, though over time - and with the reintroduction of THQ Nordic - we've seen it get something of a resurrection.

Developed by newly named studio Gunfire Games (comprised of ex-Vigil staffers who worked on the first two games) this threequel is definitely in the right hands. What actually worked against the game's favour was showing it off in a drastically early state as part of one of IGN's 'First' series', though art direction is still a solid mix of gothic and fantasy.

Considering how the first Darksiders owed a TON of its design to Ocarina of Time and the second went into loot-based RPG territory, we'll just have to wait and see what Gunfire has in store for the legions of fans who will have waited six years for the followup to Darksiders 2.

Psychonauts 2

Game Description:

There are some games that get made with so much love, passion, devotion and genuine artistry, it's genuinely heartwarming to hear a team is revisiting their project for a followup.

Such is the case with Psychonauts 2; Tim Schafer and Double Fine's revisit to the mind-bending antics of the original.

With a basic premise that Inception did a far more in-depth take on, you were learning how to be a 'Psycadet' - a mind-infiltrating specialist who fights the manifestations of any host's unwanted thoughts and desires, to hopefully help them in the long run. This gave way to all sorts of fantastic level designs and an expertly written, hilarious script.

Psychonauts 2 sees Raz having passed his training, being forced to reevaluate the hierarchy of the Psychonaut Training Facility itself. The result is a game that looks to be slightly more mature than the almost Harry Potter-esque feel of the original, but will still come with that trademark Schafer charm.

Detroit: Become Human

Game Description:

It will take a miracle for someone with the leaden script-hand of David Cage to turn in a game about slavery, human rights and equality, without making it unbelievably cringey.

We're talking about a guy who thought the best way to represent the advancement and potential fear of technology was to have you fight a living embodiment of the internet in Indigo Prophecy. A guy who reigned everything in for the mostly spectacular Heavy Rain (minus the voice acting), but who then had you battling a giant wall of sand (with a face) in Beyond: Two Souls.

Detroit: Become Human is the latest from Cage's brilliant mind - and don't get me wrong, we need way more of him than another Activision or Warner Bros. - but when this looks to be another narrative-heavy experience with plenty of opportunities to go sideways, I'm praying it doesn't.

Metro: Exdous

Game Description:

State Of Decay 2

Game Description:

A game that - like Destiny 2 - is embodying the phrase "more of the same", State of Decay actually lowered some eyebrows once Microsoft started showing it off, because Undead Labs' sequel could just as easily be another expansion for the original.

Or at least, that's how it looks.

Under the hood there'll be more innovative mechanics that expand things like base-building, crafting, the day/night cycle and time ticking by even when you're away from the system - all brilliant ways to expand on the otherwise stale 'zombie shooter genre'. State of Decay may be lacking a tad on the graphical front, but when it comes to immersion, Undead Labs have created some of the most addictively playable gameplay loops in quite some time.

A Way Out

Game Description:

The next title from the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons team, A Way Out is taking a huge risk in 2018, as it'll literally only be playable in split-screen, with another player.

You're free to buddy up with a randomer online, but clearly Hazelight want you to grab your best friend or partner (perhaps both!) and go on this raucous prison break story together. From what we've seen it looks like mechanics include distractions and being able to interrupt one player's cutscene even though it's ongoing, leading into full-on firefights and driving sequences once you're on the other side.

A Way Out is already a critical darling, and let's just hope it has something unique lined up when it comes to the literal beats of the story, too.

Dibs on you having to kill the other player at the climax...

Anthem

Game Description:

Codenamed 'Dylan' for years, Anthem is the game that Bioware and EA redirected all their efforts and cash into bringing to life, at the expense of killing Mass Effect. Not just Andromeda either, but Mass Effect in general - that series has completely fallen by the wayside so we can get what looks like another (admittedly cool-looking) third-person loot-shooter.

Whether it will all pay off, and whether this is 'the next Mass Effect'... we'll have to wait and see (but the answer's no).

Still, from what Bioware have shown off, we know Anthem is going heavy on group cooperation, letting you pick loadouts for your Javelin Exosuit before leaping into battle in a Horizon Zero Dawn-esque world.

Flight suits, groups of seeking missiles, underwater exploration - there's a chance this could be the best-playing game Bioware have ever put their name to. You just have to hope they're backing all that braun with brains.

Kingdom Hearts III

Game Description:

Despite the last numbered Kingdom Hearts being released WAY back in 2005, Square Enix have almost outdone Capcom when it comes to reiterations and re-releases of base games. Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighter Mega Deluxe Final Uppercut Edition, still to come...

You can check this list out for a definitive ranking of every last one in the Kingdom Hearts lineage, but sufficed to say it's high-time we got a proper, all-new entry in the iconic franchise.

As such, Sora and co. are finally getting a ton of new mechanics and abilities, ranging from increased party sizes to destructible environments, new ways to fly-transition between worlds, Super Mario Galaxy-style and the option to play as multiple characters.

Oh, and both Big Hero 6 and Toy Story's worlds are included, too. Perfect.

God Of War

Game Description:

Can a complete reboot work for a franchise so engrained in specific game mechanics?

We'll see, but so far the new God of War looks like Dark Souls meets The Last of Us, rather than the Devil May Cry-esque hack n' slashery we've come to know and love.

Granted, part of the problem was because we'd come to know way too much of it, being every God of War played the exact same, but the jury's out on whether throwing the camera behind Kratos and putting emphasis on group enemy management is the solution.

Thankfully, Sony are fleshing out Kratos as a character, making something as 'video gamey' as his former 'rage meter' now spike and fluctuate during cutscenes as he deals with being a surrogate father.

It's a strange twist for such an overblown series, but that's precisely why it might work. And considering Sony are making Naughty Dog's 'over-shoulder narration' part of their house style, this will sit alongside The Last of Us 2 and Days Gone quite nicely.

Monster Hunter: World

Game Description:

I once called Monster Hunter Generations the "one to break the West" thanks to its refined control scheme making Capcom's series more inviting than ever, but I was wrong. This big-budget incarnation is going to shake the industry like nothing else.

Once people realise the sheer fun of hunting gargantuan beasts for sometimes hours at a time - as a group of friends popping off their respective specials and hanging on for dear life when something takes off - it's going to be the multiplayer experience of the decade.

Monster Hunter as a series just scratches all those perfect nerdy itches: crafting, huge monsters, the right amount of lore, dancing cats, oversized weapons - it clicks, and as 3DS and Wii U owners have been screaming from the rooftops as to how immaculately well put together these games are, I'm waiting with baited breath to see what the rest of the world thinks.

Far Cry 5

Game Description:

Possibly delayed into 2018 to get away from the relentlessly turbulent state of American politics, Far Cry 5 is still going to hit a little too close to home for some.

Framed as a chunk of Bible belt America being cordoned off by the doomsday cult, Eden's Gate, you need only look at the gargantuan space between left and right ideologies in the west to see how various hyper-leftists would view the majority of the right as the kinds of villains in this game.

In terms of gameplay, it's the Far Cry you know and love - albeit set in a location that wouldn't necessarily serve the sort of animal diversity we've become accustomed to.

Ubisoft insist there'll still be copious amounts of forestation to get lost in, but the biggest question hanging over Far Cry 5's head is just how politicised its script and tonality will feel.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Game Description:

Back to video games that don't even need to think about political agendas, Arc System Works' Dragon Ball Z game already looks like one of the finest in gaming history - simply because they've absolutely nailed the aesthetic.

Bringing across an innovative graphical technique that despite looking straight out of the anime, is actually rendering characters in 3D, it allows the devs to really show off the spectacle and overblown nature of Dragon Ball combat.

They've not been shy about showing it off, either. Various highlight reels and trade shows have had FighterZ standing tall, seeing Goku, Vegeta and the gang blasting each other with fireworks displays of laser blasts and special powers.

If you are - or ever were - anything of Dragon Ball fan, FighterZ will be essential.

Spider-Man

Game Description:

I'm sure it'll pick back up nearer launch, but there's a strange lack of hype surrounding Insomniac's Spider-Man tie-in right now.

The game has waxed and waned when it comes to public interest, though being a new Spider-Man game, you have to imagine everyone will sit up and pay attention when the time is right.

So far we've seen a pretty cool blend of clearly Arkham-inspired combat and some nostalgia-tinging swinging sections, very reminiscent of the iconic 2004 Spider-Man movie tie-in.

Now, Insomniac have stated that this plainly-named Spider-Man is its own standalone story, essentially aiming to do for the Wall-Crawler what Rocksteady did for Batman.

Here's hoping.

Metroid Prime 4

Game Description:

We have nothing but a title screen, though just mentioning another Metroid Prime was enough to whip the Nintendo populace into a stupor.

The FPS rework of a formerly 2D side scroll-only blaster, the Prime series helped make the Gamecube one of the most beloved consoles of all time, though with subsequent sequels Metroid would lean heavily into motion controls, even re-releasing the original trilogy with them bolted onto the original.

Going forward, one of the biggest questions surrounding Prime 4 is whether it'll once again rely on motion controls, despite the Switch-based need to take the game on the go.

Here's hoping they won't, and we'll get a Metroid Prime that's all about the gameplay - perhaps even perfecting the sort of hybrid side-scrolling mixed with shooting and combat from Other M (dare I say it).

The Last Of Us 2

Game Description:

Like many, I've been firmly in the "Just leave it be" camp for The Last of Us 2, but time and again Naughty Dog's genius scribes tend to pull a phenomenal script out of nowhere, justifying these otherwise unnecessary sequels against all odds.

First it was Uncharted 4 - which reframed Drake as a retired adventurer longing for the 'high' of treasure-hunting - and then Uncharted Lost Legacy, which for my money is the second-best Uncharted of them all (nothing beats 2).

Now with The Last of Us, we know nothing other than its gameplay will take place across larger environments rather like those of Uncharted 4 and LL, or the suburbs area of the first game. Ellie is all grown up, having taken to despising the Fireflies over the course of five years for lying to the populace about having a cure - though you have to wonder how much of that has been frantically filled in by Joel, as he hides the truth no matter what.

A tale that's set to mix the question of "How far would you go to protect someone you love?" with various factions hunting Ellie because we know she does have the cure to the cordycep outbreak, The Last of Us 2 will be nothing short of harrowing.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Game Description:

Where The Last of Us 2 at least had character threads you could pull on to weave another narrative tapestry, Red Dead's prequel status stacks the deck way against Rockstar.

Literally seeing them attempt to write another game in a universe where John Marston's death and his son's revenge were some of the biggest shocks in gaming history, there's a point to be made that another Red Dead just doesn't need to exist.

Then we saw the trailer.

Simply put: Nobody has the surplus cash at hand like Rockstar, being they make around $5 million a day from GTA Online, and will put that money into every facet of bringing the wild west to life like nothing else.

So far that's meant stunning vistas that almost connote Alejandro Iñárittu's The Revenant, a group story detailing Marston's life as part of Dutch's Gang, potentially multiple playable protagonists and all sorts of nefarious ways to make money and survive.

There's the small matter of Rockstar registering 'Red Dead Online' too, which if it goes any way like GTA Online, will see us all donning stetsons and twin pistols before next Christmas.

Yeehaw.