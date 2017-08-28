STYLE & BEAUTY
08/28/2017 10:53 am ET Updated Aug 28, 2017

We're Not Even Sure What To Say About These VMA After Party Looks

This collection of looks is a real mixed bag.
By Carly Ledbetter

Celebrities always use the MTV Video Music Awards as an excuse to wear anything fun and flashy, and Sunday night’s looks were no exception.

After walking the red blue carpet, musicians, models and actors alike shed their outfits for an after-party ensemble. Jared Leto ditched his sequined cape for a slightly less-glittery jean jacket, while VMA host Katy Perry made her umpteenth outfit change of the night into a striking, Roberto Cavalli couture gown. 

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown swapped her awards show dress for a long-sleeved blouse and pants combo, as other stars slipped into their Uggs (yes, really). 

Check out all of the gorgeous and outrageous looks below: 

  • Katy Perry
    John Sciulli via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • Jared Leto
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • Nina Dobrev
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • Christina Milian
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
  • Corinne Olympios
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
  • Jessie J
    Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
  • Justine Skye
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • Pete Wentz
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
  • Khalid, Katy Perry and Calvin Harris
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
  • Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
  • Farrah Abraham
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
  • Caroline D'Amore and Paris Jackson
    John Sciulli via Getty Images
  • Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony
    Donato Sardella via Getty Images
  • Keyshia Cole and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle
    Araya Diaz via Getty Images
  • Nina Dobrev and Joan Smalls
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
  • Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle and Joe Jonas of DNCE
    Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
  • Jasmine Sanders
    Donato Sardella via Getty Images
  • Serayah
    Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
  • Hailey Baldwin
    Araya Diaz via Getty Images
  • EJ Johnson and Dorothy Wang
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
  • Logan Paul
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Celebrity Style Katy Perry Stranger Things Music Awards
We're Not Even Sure What To Say About These VMA After Party Looks
CONVERSATIONS