The 2018 Election Minefield

Inevitably, one of the major political stories of 2018 will be the midterm elections, scheduled for November 6th. On that day, the entire House of Representatives and one third of the US Senate will be elected. A big Democratic victory on that day will bring an end to the impunity that has defined the first year of the Trump era. Although the poll numbers look good for the Democrats at this very early stage, the relatively low number of competitive House seats, and the much higher number of Democratic incumbents, rather than Republicans, who are up for reelection this year in the Senate, means that translating a Democratic wave at the polls into control of both houses of Congress, will be more difficult than it seems.