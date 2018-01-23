The 2018 Oscar Nominations Are Here

It’s the day you, movie fans everywhere and Meryl Streep’s Oscar shelf, have been waiting for.

“Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish ― yes, she got snubbed, and we’re still not over it ― and professional chameleon Andy Serkis announced the nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards bright and early Tuesday morning. Special guests, including Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson, Michelle Yeoh and Zoe Saldana, joined the pair in the pre-taped segment.

“The Shape of Water led the pack with an impressive haul of 13 nominations; the polarizing “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Dunkirk” were not far behind. “Get Out,” the breakout thriller from director Jordan Peele, also picked up a few nods. And yes, Greta Gerwig did break through in the typically all-male category for Best Director (we might have Natalie Portman to thank for that).

Will Frances McDormand get a new “doorstop” for her performance as a grieving mother? Can Netflix secure its first big win with “Mudbound” over the studios? Or should we just call the whole thing off and give all the awards to Meryl?

Check out the list of nominees below:

Best Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Post”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “Shape of Water”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out,” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

“The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist,” Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

“Logan,” Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound,” Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best Animated Feature

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Animated Short Film

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Best Live Action Short Film

“DeKalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Best Documentary Feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”



Best Documentary Short Subject

“Edith+Eddie”

“Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

“Heroin(e)”

“Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”

“Knife Skills”

“Traffic Stop”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden)

Best Cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Mudbound”

“The Shape of Water”

Best Film Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Sound Editing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Sound Mixing

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Production Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Darkest Hour”

“The Shape of Water”

“Dunkirk”

Best Original Score

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Best Original Song

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Costume Design

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria & Abdul”

“Wonder”

Best Visual Effects

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”