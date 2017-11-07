The 2021 Redistricting Battle Begins Today. Don't Be Left Out.

The 2021 redistricting cycle begins in earnest this week. That’s right – although the next redistricting process itself will not occur for another four years, what happens in elections throughout the country this week will have a significant impact on democratic representation for years to come. The Governors, state legislators, mayors, and city council members elected this year will play a major role in drawing district lines—and thus our entire democracy.

If you want to respond to the election of Donald Trump or just instill a semblance of good governance into our democracy, then the answer is simple: you must vote. The effects will reverberate for at least the next 15 years.

Under the U.S. Constitution, once a decade states must redraw their legislative lines for Congress, state legislatures, and even local governments like city councils. That task falls in most states to state legislatures and the state’s Governor. The legislature will take the data it receives from the 2020 census and draw district lines for Congressional seats and the legislature itself, and the Governor will decide whether to approve or veto those maps. City councils often use similar processes for their own lines. It matters, then, who is charged with the task of drawing those maps.

There are few constraints on these political actors. The districts must have roughly the same number of people and they must comply with the various rules of the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution. The districts are supposed to be roughly compact and contiguous. But other than that, there are few rules on how politicians must draw the lines. That opens the door to politicians of both parties engaging in extreme partisan gerrymandering, where they draw the lines to help their own political parties and their own electoral interests. The politicians pick their constituents, instead of the other way around.

During the 2011 redistricting process, Republicans controlled the majority of state legislatures and Governor’s mansions. They used that power in many places to entrench themselves in control. That is why, in a state like Wisconsin, Republicans won 60 of the 99 state legislative seats in the 2012 election with only 48% of the vote. Similar tactics worked across the country, such as in North Carolina and Texas. And it is not only the Republicans at fault. Democrats in Maryland passed a pro-Democratic map that plaintiffs challenged as an unlawful partisan gerrymander. City Councils are also not immune from the problem, often drawing the lines for their own elections that favor the incumbents or the party in control.

Today’s elections include gubernatorial and state legislative races in New Jersey and Virginia, elections that will dictate the control of the Washington State Senate, and scores of local elections, including in 59 of the nation’s 100 largest cities by population. Given that many of these positions have four-year terms, those elected this week will still be in office in 2021, when the actual redistricting process begins. To be sure, only the New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington state legislatures are up for grabs, so this is just the beginning. What happens in those states begins the process and may be harbingers of what is to come.

The politicians elected this week will have an outsized role in shaping democracy for many years. Yet this work often goes under the radar, especially years ahead of time in an “off-year” election. That is why – no matter your political persuasion – it is imperative that you vote if your state or locality is holding elections. The viewpoints and values on participatory democracy of today’s candidates will dictate the kind of democracy we have for the next fifteen years.

Sadly, turnout in off-year and local elections is typically abysmal. Experts in New Jersey are already predicting a record-low turnout. The last gubernatorial election in Virginia, in 2013, had a turnout of only 43%. That means that the winners needed the votes of less than a quarter of the eligible electorate to win. Think about that: fewer than half of the state’s voters will select the state’s next leaders, who will both dictate policy for the next four years and will also engage in redistricting, which will affect the state until at least 2031!

What is the answer? Vote.

It matters. Politicians have the power to entrench themselves in part because so few voters actually turn out. So many people are lamenting the current state of our politics or complaining that the system is “rigged.” We can collectively defeat that sentiment, but only if we participate.

Perhaps most importantly, voters should select politicians who will promote and support independent commissions or other nonpartisan ways of redistricting. Even starting with an independent commission at the local level can prompt statewide action as politicians and the public see it working well, giving voters more confidence in their elections. It is time for a new generation of “good government” politicians.

If you are feeling apathetic about becoming involved, or if you are trying to figure out how to respond to our current caustic political environment, just remember: your vote this week will reverberate for the next fifteen years. Don’t be left out.