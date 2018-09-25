NOW PLAYING

The 27 year-old running to bring progressive outrage to the South Bronx

Meet Amanda Septimo, the 27-year-old South Bronx native running for State Assembly in the poorest congressional district in the US. Her run for office is nothing if not personal, inspired not by years of political neglect and failed legislation in her community. At a moment where the progressive party has the spotlight in New York City, Amanda is hoping that the systemic poverty plaguing her district becomes part of the outrage.