The 3 Factors Schools Should Use in Selecting a Programming Language to Teach

What do you think about teaching C++ in high schools?

I’m all for teaching programming from a young age (younger than high school preferably).

To teach young students, I personally prefer to find three things in a programming language:

Popularity.

A “low-level” machine model close to the actual computer.

Easy-to-use facilities for graphics and animations.

The popularity part is so they can find a broad community to connect to beyond classes.

The low-level part is because I think it’s valuable to have a solid understanding of the full implementation stack of any software system and my impression is that it is easier to acquire that understanding through bottom-up learning than through a top-down approach. I’m aware that might be a minority viewpoint.

The “graphics and animations” part is because younger students are more easily motivated if they can relate their programming work to their other software experiences, and there is no doubt that console output is not their typical experience. It’s certainly possible to set up C++ libraries for this purpose, but they’re nonstandard and therefore a bit of a dissuading factor in getting students to practice at home.

So, C++ is not ideal, but neither are the other options I’m aware of. Swift gets close, but the “popularity” part is too tightly coupled to a specific platform (for now, at least).