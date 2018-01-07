The 3 Most Dangerous Words That Holds People Back...

Here’s something that you do 24 hours a day that you probably were not fully aware of until now.

Along with that you were most likely not aware of the many different ways that you do this.

What I’m referring to is the fact that you are talking 24 hrs a day, whether it is to yourself, to others, or through your thoughts and dreams.

Of course while you’re doing this you are verbalizing in some way thousands and thousands of different words and phrases.

Out of all these words and phrases there are certain ones that it’s important to be aware of because they may be keeping you stuck in some way…

And even others are outright dangerous.

This brings up what I’ll be speaking about today and that is:

“The 3 most dangerous words that hold people back”

What is so interesting about these 3 most dangerous words is that we use them on a regular basis and in many different situations.

While these 3 words may seem harmless on the surface, in many situations in the different areas of your life they are dangerous and most people are not even aware of it.

If fact, when most people use these 3 words they actually think it is helping them, especially in situations that have to do with living the type of life they’d love to live.

The 3 most dangerous words that hold people back are…

“I know that”

Let’s take a deeper look at this and what you can do to overcome it.

1. Mind games

You’ve done this many times. I’ve done this many times. We’ve all done this many times. Take a look throughout your life and you’ll see this. You bought a book and started reading it or had someone give you advice or heard someone do a speech. Perhaps you even have others promote their products and programs to you and the same things occurred there as well.

And then what happened?

You listened to or read the information presented and many times said either to yourself or someone else, “I know that.”

Perhaps you also said, “I’ve read that” or “I’ve seen that” or “I’ve heard that a million times.”

What did you do after you said, “I know that”, “I’ve seen that”, “I’ve read that” or “I’ve heard that a million times?”

In all probability you didn’t continue any further and went on to something else.

Just know that this is a trap your mind is playing on you and it does so through the 3 most dangerous words… “I know that.”

Also be aware that your mind will use other variations of this such as, “I’ve seen that”, “I’ve read that” or “I’ve heard that a million times.”

No matter what game your mind is playing with you, the bottom line is that these 3 words are dangerous and will hold you back.

So what can you do about it?

The first thing you do when you catch yourself saying, “I know that” is to question your mind and say, “do I really know that?” Your mind will say, “yes you know that” and then try and keep you stuck.

This happens when you find yourself reading that book once (if you even read through it all) or listening to that interview of someone speaking once, and then you’ll go on and look for something else and claim what you tried didn’t work, and you’ll continue to say, I know that.”

When you catch yourself saying, “I know that” ask yourself that question, “do I really know that?” This will challenge your mind but it will help you become more aware if you’re falling for this little game your mind is playing with you.

After doing this if you still find yourself saying, “I know that” it’s time to ask another question.

2. Use your illusion

The next question you would ask is, “If I know that, how am I using it right now in my life?” This will challenge you at first because your mind is being challenged. Your mind is trying to keep you stuck in this illusion because it craves the “new” and has a high tendency to want to reject “old” information or something it’s heard before.

This is one of the reasons why many people will try something new, such as a product they just bought or advice they’ve heard from someone. And in the process of doing this, their mind will have them say those 3 dangerous words, “I know that.”

So by you saying, “If I know that, how am I using it right now in my life”, it gets you to become more aware of whether you really are applying what you’ve heard or read from someone, even if you claim that you already knew it.

The bottom line is…

“If you’re not doing it, you don’t know it”

Let’s now take this to a higher level and transform your mindset (and your life) even further.

3. Better and best

Now that you’ve realized that you are “using it” in your life right now, ask yourself the question, “How can I use it better in my life?” Let me give you an example.

Let’s say you come across someone giving a talk on how to become financially free. As you listen, you may find yourself saying, “I know that, I’ve heard people say this stuff before.”

Before going any further you would ask yourself, “do I really know that?”

If you find yourself continuing to say and think that you know that, then ask yourself, “If I know and have already heard that, where have I applied or am using in my life what this person is saying about becoming financially free?”

This will get you to think and in the process help you break free of being trapped by the 3 most dangerous words.

Then after you answer that question ask, “How can I use the information this person is saying about becoming financially free…how can I use it better in my life?”

By answering this question, you’ll be able to expand on what you’re learning and come up with your own unique way of applying the information.

In fact, you’ll also start coming up with your own ideas that could very well lead to many of the opportunities you’d love to attract into your life.

By overcoming the 3 most dangerous words, you’ll be able to tap into your inner genius and brilliance. As a result, you’ll get that one life transforming idea “pop” into your mind.

This will also allow you to come from your heart, which is where you’ll discover the magnificence of who you are.

Always remember…

You are not your mind, you are your heart, and just know that HEART stands for:

“Healing Energy Always Resonates Truth”

And the truth is that you are an amazing person with so much to offer the world.