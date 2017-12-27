The 3 Policies That Makes Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer

It's estimated that a billion people worldwide suffered from starvation in 2016, this means one person out of seven. We can help to end hunger by calling on our political leaders to create a favorable framework for family-based agriculture through petitions, protest rallies, political forums and other forms of action. As per the words of Charning Peters, an active poverty-fighter that recently flew to Lagos in Nigeria disguise of Santa Claus to share the mirth of Christmas with kids: “we can help to end hunger by making sustainable individual consumer choices, by consuming local and seasonal goods and fair-trade products”.

However, our planet produces enough to feed its entire population, hunger, therefore, should not exist. Let's take three countries to highlight the problem: Bolivia in Latin America, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ethiopia in Africa. These countries are struggling with the scourge of hunger even though they have huge potential in terms of food and agricultural production. Bolivia is 35 times bigger than Belgium, with an equal number of inhabitants. A third of its land is dedicated to agriculture and livestock farming and 40% of its population depends on agriculture for its livelihood, however more than a quarter of Bolivian suffer from malnutrition Bolivia is the poorest country in Latin America. Congo natural resources could feed the entire African continent, 58% of the Congolese population depends on agriculture, but this country has the highest percentage of undernourished people in the world: 70% of its population. There are 64 million farmers in Ethiopia or 77 percent of the country's population. The largest cattle herds in Africa are in Ethiopia enough to supply milk and meat to all of East Africa and yet 41% of Ethiopians are undernourished.

The paradox is stark countries that are mainly populated by farmers are those most affected by and malnutrition across the planet over 60% of the people who go hungry are the families of farmers animal breeders or fishermen. In comparison only 2 to 12% of Europeans depending on the country are farmers and in the USA only 2%. These countries are affected by a different problem their populations suffer from obesity, in the USA almost 1 in 3 people are obese, while hunger ravages the poorest across the globe. How do we get to this point? The answer is not to say it's always been like this nor can we lay the blame on wars or natural disasters, though they do make the lives of poor people much more challenging, no it's mostly policies in both the north and the south which are the cause of this situation.

Trade policies

With the reduction or even absence of taxes and quotas at borders, agricultural goods circulate increasingly freely between the markets of poor countries and rich countries. This is trade liberalization: vast farm businesses from the north use tractors mechanical equipment and fertilizers at affordable prices and receive financing and subsidies. Farmers in the south are poor, and often have only their hands some tools and a watering can when they're lucky enough to have access to water. They do not benefit from subsidies they barely have access to fertilizers and quality seeds and sometimes even their access to land isn't guaranteed. Take milk production, for example, an African cow produces 1 to 5 liters of milk per day while a European cow produces between 25 and 30 liters. To allow farmers from North and South to compete in the same global market through free trade is like making a featherweight fight a heavyweight.

Agricultural policies

In industrialized countries agriculture developed through strong and ambitious policies that enabled countries to become so sufficient and even produce surpluses in some cases. In the USA the budget allocated to American agriculture which accounts for one to two percent of the country's population is around ninety-five billion Euros. In the EU, the Common Agricultural Policy which still accounts for a large share of the European budget is often the main source of revenue for farmers. And yet in Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia politicians have neglected agriculture, their governments dedicate little if any money at all to the agricultural sector and farmers receive hardly any support. And the small amounts granted to agriculture often focus on export crops such as coffee cocoa cotton or soya, so farmers are discouraged from producing crops that could feed them or the local population.

All these policies have made poor countries through their populations are largely composed of farmers utterly dependent on food imports from industrialized or emerging countries. And when prices of imported agricultural goods go up in international markets millions of poor farmers and consumers can't afford the higher prices and therefore don't get enough to eat, as we saw in the food crises of 2008 and 2011.

Energy policies