The 5 Most Dangerous Pitfalls That New Cryptocurrency Investors Fall Into and How to Avoid Them

With Cryptocurrency at it’s peak in business, and countless young upstarts waiting to get their hands dirty with the prize that is Bitcoin, it is important that they know what they are getting into, before they get in over their heads.

Colin Andrews is a high-powered real estate investor, accomplished entrepreneur, and online business expert who has recently decided to go “all in” with cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. His savvy investments have paved the way to considerable wealth and financial freedom.

Through his success as a real estate investor in the midwest, Colin started RealEstateInvestor.com - the first online community for real estate investors. He grew this operation from an $80K business to a $2.3M business in just 3 years.

Colin then launched IdeaBuyer.com, which helps entrepreneurs launch their own businesses through intellectual property, apps, inventions, and innovative ideas. In March 2017, Colin dove into the cryptocurrency market and grew his portfolio 12x in just 6 months.

Here are 5 things Colin suggests you avoid, if investing in cryptocurrency.

1. Don't Invest Money That You Can't Afford to Lose

This is the cardinal rule, and Colin cannot stress the importance of this enough: No matter how often you hear about people making big money by investing in cryptocurrencies, regardless of all the exciting things you’ve read about blockchain technology and how much you believe in it, you should not invest a single dollar that you can't afford to lose.

With that being said, Colin suggests discussing the meaning of responsible investing. Responsible investing means that you are making sure that you take care of your daily expenses first, like food and shelter, before you even think about investing a single dollar into anything else, like cryptocurrencies.

Are you going to be able to put food on the table this week? Are you going to be able to make next month’s rent? Are the needs of your family being taken care of? Is there any part of your business that is being neglected?

No matter how much of a believer in the whole process, you cannot take necessary resources away from your family, your business, nor yourself, if doing so potentially hurts any of these areas.

2. Waiting Too Long to Get Started

Don’t wait until you have a certain amount of money set aside and don’t try to wait for the next dip in the market. Just get in the game, Colin believes. Get your account open with any amount of money – it doesn’t matter if it is only $10, just get started. Then after you have made that first investment, you can make a longer term plan of action. That way if you find yourself with a windfall of cash, you are ready to go.

Keep in mind that no one knows when the perfect time is. Nobody knows when or if the market will live up to our grand expectations. As Colin states, “Right now, the existing system of getting fiat into cryptocurrency is somewhat broken and does not allow the average person to get in quickly: which happens in all new industries because the infrastructure has yet to be properly developed. Right now, the existing crypto infrastructure is not like a Bank of America or a Chase - they aren’t set up to take on 40K+ applications in a week”. However, it will become easier over time as the market grows.

Currently, innovative entrepreneurs, like Colin, are coming into the crypto space to figure out how to best serve the greater cryptocurrency market, and to provide all the needed tools and resources for people to succeed in this new system of exchanging value.

The time to act is now!

3. How to Protect Your Coins

“If you want to protect your coins, the only way you can do this is to not have them on an exchange, but instead in a private cold storage system” Colin suggests.

What is private cold storage? Simply put, it is storing your coins offline. Only you have the special keys/passwords to unlock the coins you have on the blockchain.

If your coins are on an exchange, they aren’t yours.

For instance, if you go into your bank and deposit $100 and then withdraw $100 after 5 days of putting it in, it is not the same $100 that you initially put in. The exchange works in the same way. If your coins are on the exchange, you are on record of having that balance, but the exchange is the one that has it in reality - you don't have the codes to access your coins.

So, to keep your coins secure, choose cold storage wallets. Colin recommends using Ledger, which is a hardware cold storage wallet, or Exodus, which is desktop based.

You also need to make sure that all your passwords and keys are written down and backed up so that you can get access to your account through 2 factor authorization (2FA) to protect from scams.

2FA is a system that requires you to download Google Authenticator, which is installed onto your phone. When you login, a 2FA number comes up on your phone and you use it to authenticate that you are the account holder and that the phone that it is sent to is the one with the correct phone number tied to your account. This 2FA number changes every 60 seconds or so and you must put it in during this time.

4. Chasing Runs/Profits/High Performing Coins

When Colin first got started with crypto in March 2017, that's right when the coins Ethereum and Dash blew up. He saw Dash shoot up from around $10/$15 to around $70/$80. There were people that realized a gain of 7-8x and suddenly rich off of one coin.

His first buys were Ethereum and Dash because he was following profits…but Colin was already too late. Colin got into Dash at around $88 and into Ethereum at around $68 or $70. Right when he got in, they stalled out. He didn't make any money at that time because they took a dip.

Then Colin was looking at those people that made a 7-8x return. Many of those people sold and took profits, which made the coin value dip temporarily.

This is what happens when you chase profits. Instead, set yourself up with coins that have long-term growth potential instead of trying to make ridiculous returns overnight.

Now, Ethereum and Dash are both $300+ coins, so Colin’s investment have still made money in the long-term, but hindsight is 20-20.

5. Cashing Out / Taking Profits

Psychology says that when something good is happening, you want to keep it going. For example, if you are having the best vacation that you've ever had, you don't want it to end, right?

The same thing happens with coins. When you make a nice gain, most investors don’t want to take profits. However, a savvy investor will.

If Colin reaches his 30% threshold, he forces himself to take profits. For many people, it is easy to resist doing so because they don’t want the profits to stop rolling in, they want to keep making the big gains.