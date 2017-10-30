The $5 Object That Changed The Way I Sleep

This easy, stylish solution makes going (and staying) asleep a joy.
My struggle with falling asleep dates back to college, where a 24-hour three-on/three-off lab schedule permanently wrecked my internal circadian rhythm, making falling asleep a near impossibility. I have no trouble staying in snoozeland once I’m down, but getting to that blissful state has been a painful nightly battle ever since, involving doctors, pills, and homeopathic methods. I’m not a big fan of narcotics like Ambien, but over the counter drugs like Tylenol PM are barely effective enough for me personally.
A completely blacked-out bedroom helps, but it's awfully hard to drag yourself out of bed in the morning without a little sunlight for encouragement. While I had a brief love affair with the Philips Wake-Up Light (an impressive lamp that simulates a convincing artificial sunrise to gently wake you), I find myself relying on a humble, lo-fi alternative. See more here.
CONVERSATIONS