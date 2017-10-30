The $5 Object That Changed The Way I Sleep

My struggle with falling asleep dates back to college, where a 24-hour three-on/three-off lab schedule permanently wrecked my internal circadian rhythm, making falling asleep a near impossibility. I have no trouble staying in snoozeland once I’m down, but getting to that blissful state has been a painful nightly battle ever since, involving doctors, pills, and homeopathic methods. I’m not a big fan of narcotics like Ambien, but over the counter drugs like Tylenol PM are barely effective enough for me personally.