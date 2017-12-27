The 6 Golden Rules to Achieving your Goals in 2018

So we all have new years goals right, but sadly most people don’t achieve them or at least don’t achieve all of them. Often we don’t enjoy goal setting because quite frankly we don’t know where to start or how to do it properly. So to give you a head start this year I have put a list together of the ultimate mistakes we make when creating our goals and how you can correct them so you really do manifest everything you want in 2018 and beyond. So here it goes..

Golden Rule 1: Don’t set smart goals - Create Big Dreams and Desires!

Smart goals are: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely. And though they work when you break down your goals they won’t make you get up in the morning yearning to go, which is what you need!!! Start with the end in mind. What’s the big dream? What do you REALLY want? What excites you? Then break it down from there! Be unrealistic, set goals that you really want not that you think you can achieve! Do the impossible because that is how dreams are created.

Golden Rule 2: Don’t set singular goals - Create a Manifesto!

The problem most people make is they create a list of ‘to-do’s ‘I want to achieve XYZ - It’s just a list! No one gets excited about a to do list, it’s boring!! Never set singular goals. Create multiple goals that lead to the main dream. Create progress points along the way, that way you are constantly achieving and your momentum is high (which is what you need!) as well as making a big goal attainable!

Golden Rule 3: Make your Calendar your best friend - Schedule everything!

If it’s not on the calendar it’s generally not done! So you need the discipline of a calendar. Ever noticed how when you go on holiday you seem to make the flight, book the tickets, pack the bag etc? That’s because you are contained by time by the calendar - therefore it happens! We have to treat our lives and businesses the same way, if we are given endless amounts of time we will use it and be less productive because of it. You need blocks of time and each part of your life and goals scheduled into the calendar ie. Progress points. Think of your calendar as an accountability partner!

Golden Rule 4: To achieve NEW Goals you need to create NEW Habits

Success can be found in our daily rituals so if there’s a part of your life you aren’t happy with then start by analysing what you do daily! Then ask yourself what 5 habits can I create that will help me to achieve my goal. Create them and do them!

Golden Rule 5: You need a reflection routine

Often we don’t spend enough time reflecting on what went well, wrong, how we can improve it, etc. If we don’t do that we never grow. By doing this regularly we are able to course connect quickly and progress faster! Have one day a week when you spend time reflecting on what went well, what didn’t, how you have felt, etc.

Golden Rule 6: You need to have a emotional connection to the goal and habits

In order to create a goal you need to form new habits and you need to be emotionally connected to those habits in order for them to stick. No habits will ever stick or goal manifest unless you have a high emotional connection to them, fact. So how can you be more emotionally connected to your goals??

Here are 4 ways:

1. Feel it! What could I feel or do to feel in connection to my goal/dream? Connect with the end goal/your ‘why’ regularly.

2. Talk about your goals, when we share a lot of emotion comes up - talk about your goals regularly and feel more emotionally connected to them.

3. Ask yourself ‘What could I be so emotional about if I wanted to? What makes you emotional? Bring the emotion up and anchor it into your habits that are connected to that goal.

4. One of my favs.. Listen to music that makes you emotional! Connect that emotion with the habit or goal, doing it regularly enough or when you need a boost can work wonders!

I could go into so much more detail about each of these but hopefully you get the point.. If you adopt each of these principles you will see your goals take form and 2018 turning into one great year..

And remember; If you have the goal in your heart it’s meant to manifest! It wouldn’t be there otherwise, all you have to do is give it the chance, apply these golden rules and see your dreams become reality.

Wishing you a VERY SUCCESSFUL 2018!

Love

Kirsty, Success Coach

Founder of Live Love Grow Ltd and Kirsty Carden Ltd

You can connect with Kirsty here