The 7 Ways Regular Exercise Boosts Your Productivity

You know that physical exercise is good for your health; it keeps you in shape and prevents the onset of diseases like heart disease and diabetes. But most modern professionals underestimate just how much power exercise can have on your overall productivity.

How Exercise Improves Performance

“Productivity” doesn’t exist in just one dimension. There are many different ways your productivity can change, and exercise can affect all of them:

Short-term mood boosts. When you exercise, you release endorphins and other feel-good chemicals that have a short-term effect on your moods. If you go to work after working out, you’ll feel happier and more enthusiastic (even if you don’t particularly enjoy your job). It won’t last forever, so it’s good to get a little exercise in every day. Long-term energy. Regularly exercising will also help you feel more energetic, long term. Exercising, so long as you aren’t doing it right before bed, helps you sleep better and more fully, and increases your metabolism so you burn energy more efficiently. Ultimately, that means having more energy for your daily tasks. Preventing sick days and illnesses. Poor physical health will drop your productivity even more than a bad mood. Over time, minimal exercisers stand a higher risk of developing illnesses and conditions that force them to miss work. They’ll spend more time in hospitals and doctor’s offices, and will spend more active days at work struggling with conditions that prevent them from seeing peak productivity. Preventing depression and mental illness. Your moods are subject to more than just temporary fluctuations. Exercising regularly helps you stave off the threat of depression, and the effects of similar mental illnesses. Anyone who has experienced symptoms of depression knows how devastating it can be to your productivity and sense of wellbeing, so anything you can do to reduce your chances of dealing with it is a step in the right direction. Keeping you to a schedule. Once you start exercising regularly, it will become part of your schedule and your daily routine. That routine is incredibly valuable for ensuring you hit all your daily goals, especially if you have a similar process and list of tasks, hour by hour, to accomplish. Reducing stress. It should go without saying that exercise helps you relieve stress, which accumulates every day, in any job. Exercising in the morning helps you “blank slate” your stress, paving the way for a successful day. Exercising in the evening helps you work out the stress that accumulated over your shift; either way, you’ll feel less stressed, overall. Allowing time to decompress. Exercise is also a valuable opportunity to decompress. Our lives are so jam-packed with tasks and responsibilities, we rarely get the opportunity to slow down and allow our brains to be idle. This idle time is important for generating new ideas, forming new memories, thinking creatively, and reflecting internally, and exercise is the perfect opportunity to get it.

Why Aren’t More Employees Exercising?

Despite the empirically proven and overwhelming benefits of exercise, exercisers are still in the minority of the population. More than 27 percent of people exercise less than once a week, and many people in the 73 percent of regular exercisers only work out once or twice a week.

So why is this the case? The biggest problem is finding the time to exercise. Managing a full-time work schedule, on top of ordinary daily responsibilities is hard enough; trying to allocate more than an hour a day to going to the gym, working out, and cleaning up can seem impossible. Fortunately, there are a handful of strategies that can help you get more exercise, even if your schedule is already packed:

Instead of driving or taking public transportation, try biking to work. If you live relatively close, the time difference will be negligible, and you’ll get a full cardio workout before and after your shift. Just make sure to bring a change of clothes to the office. Find incidental exercise. Find excuses to get more exercise throughout your day; for example, you could park further away, take the stairs instead of the elevator, or take a break every hour or two to get up and do some stretches at your desk.

Most people can manage waking up 20 minutes earlier. Use those 20 minutes to squeeze in a quick set of calisthenics, which you can do in your bedroom before showering and getting dressed. Multitask. Try exercising while doing things you would do anyway, such as watching a TV show or reading a book. Stationary bikes and similar equipment allow you to increase your heart rate without demanding much disturbing physical interaction, so bring your smartphone to the gym and get a few things done at the same time.