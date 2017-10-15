The 8 Most Magical Castles, Mansions & Medieval Places You Must See in Scotland

I always envisioned Scotland as a land of picturesque lakes, rolling green hills, jagged mountains and magnificent castles. My vision was pretty spot on. Scotland is geographically breathtaking with a landscape once covered with more than three thousand castles, many of which remain today. So when I finally decided to “do” Scotland, I decided to do it right, staying only in castles, Georgian mansions and medieval family homes set amidst the most incredible scenery across the country. Here I narrowed it down to the top 8 places you must see and stay if you are going to visit Scotland.

Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland

1) Gleneagles - With a vast and prestigious reputation preceding it Gleneagles is a force to be reckoned with in the world of hospitality. Sprawling over 850 acres of countryside and boasting some of the best golf courses in the world - it was the host venue for the 2014 Ryder Cup – it is a magnet for golfers the world over. Arriving at Gleneagles the sense of pride in its prestige is clear. The valet dressed in full traditional Scottish attire brings a smile and the main building itself is huge and ornate. For such a prestigious 5 star property it’s as luxury as you’d expect, but by far the best part of the stay at Gleneagles (for me at least) was the restaurant. Set in what appears to be a grand ballroom this truly is fine dining. Here both the food and the presentation of it are a performance. (www.gleneagles.com)

2)Shieldhill Castle - A beautiful four star castle hotel, Shieldhill was established in the year 1199 and is set in the upper Clyde Valley. It’s just 30 minutes from both Glasgow and Edinburgh but it feels like a different world. The building itself is a cross between a castle and an old manor house, rendered in ancient grey stone and surrounded on all sides by woodland and meadows. Inside is a beautiful labyrinth of rich, dark wood, ancient stone and leopard print chair coverings. The odd contrast is slightly jarring, taking a little bit of the magic away from the experience. But just a bit. (www.shieldhillcastlehotel.co.uk)

3) Boath House - This Georgian mansion is located just north of the stunning Cairngorms National Park and a short drive from the infamous Loch Ness. The location is perfect if you want to explore the great Scottish wilderness and one of the most famous tourist attractions throughout all of Europe. Built nearly 200 years ago and set on 22 acres of land the house is far more intimate experience than the high grandeur of Gleneagles. It’s a family run hotel and you can feel it in the best possible way. Famous for its Michelin Starred restaurant, the food is phenomenal. The space is small and intimate which only adds to the experience. Thanks to the laid-back atmosphere and small number of guests I made friends with a charming couple from Montana and we dined together. The breakfast menu alone made the stay worthwhile.

4) Cromlix - This elegant Victorian Mansion, located just to the north west of Edinburgh, is truly one of Scotland’s finest luxury hotels. My suite was the most striking of the entire trip. Made up of three huge rooms situated off a private hallway it felt less like a hotel room and more a private wing. The house has maintained all of its Victorian features and is steeped in class and elegance. The building itself dates back to the 15th Century and was saved from falling into disrepair recently by tennis star Andy Murray. It’s now home to a Chez Rouz restaurant run by Albert Rouz OBE, owner of La Gavroche - Britains' first restaurant to be awarded three Michelin Stars. The restaurant space - a very modern, open kitchen layout - and the food are both exquisite. Cromlix - like many high-end hotels in Scotland - boasts its own whisky room. The staff paired whiskies for each course perfectly. A truly magical place to stay. (www.cromlix.com)

Greywalls - The principle motif at Greywalls seems to be the use of symmetry. The building and grounds are exquisitely designed that way. Inside, the rooms are simpler than some of the previous properties but still lovely, elegant and spacious. The hallways and library are lined with an incredible array of rare and unique antique books giving a palpable feeling of connection to the past. It is this emotional connection to history that makes these properties - and this country - so special. The restaurant at Greywalls is also run by Albert Rouz. The food was divine.

6) Crossbasket Castle - Although the tower at Crossbasket was erected in the 15th Century, Crossbasket Castle is new to the hotel scene having opened its doors to the public in April of 2016. Aside from the sheer beauty of the castle as you approach, which feels like a fairytale, what makes this place a cut above almost anywhere else is the incredible service. As I drove up, two members of staff were awaiting my arrival in the castles large stone entrance and from the moment I stepped out onto the grounds to the moment I departed the next day every need was catered for. The suites are beautifully opulent, with high ceilings and period decor. As you step onto the expansive staircase on the softest carpet fit for royalty to make your way towards the dining room a young lady plays the harp, setting the mood exquisitely. The restaurant here is once again overseen by Albert Rouz but this time with his son Michel Rouz Jr and run by an incredible head chef. The seven course-tasting menu was an absolute treat, and the barman’s knowledge of whisky encyclopedic. Thanks to him I tasted whisky from distilleries I’d never even heard of before. (www.crossbasketcastle.com)

7) The Waldorf Astoria, Edinburgh - This one needs little introduction and while it isn’t a castle property it offers arguably the best views of Edinburgh Castle in the entire city. Located in the very heart of the city this hotel offers both luxury and convenience for those wanting a high-end city break in Edinburgh. The staff and service are as impeccable as you’d expect from a Waldorf Astoria. Consistently classy. Their restaurant is wonderful too and the location makes it a five star favorite.

8) Inverlochy Castle- Inverlochy Castle Hotel is a stunning 19th century castle surrounded by evergreen trees and a lovely lake. Queen Victoria is said to have spent a week at Inverlochy painting where she wrote in her diary, 'I never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot'. I personally loved the giant chessboard and canoeing on the lake with the castle in the background. The restaurant at this hotel is also incredible - truly fit for a queen.

