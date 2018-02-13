The 9 Most ‘Hygge’ Hotels For An Uber-Cozy Winter Escape

The Danish lifestyle concept of hygge means many things to many people. But at its core it comes down to an indescribable feeling of comfort. (Think: snuggling on the couch, sipping a hot toddy with the warmth of the fire on your toes.) So as for winter travel accommodations, could there be a greater goal than hygge vibes? Not really. We rounded up nine hotels across the globe currently offering a master class in the Scandinavian art of coziness. Please, do join us in daydreaming about visiting them...

COURTESY OF MANHAUSEN

1. Manhausen (Manshausen, Norway)

Adventure-seeking cozy fiends needn’t look further than Manhausen, a 55-acre island escape in Norway’s Grøtøya strait. The retreat’s private “huts” were designed by Norwegian architect Snorre Stinessen to integrate with nature seamlessly and, thus, have the Scandi-chic vibe utterly mastered. Not to be missed: the communal saltwater hot tub overlooking the sea and family-style meals enjoyed fireside at the main house.

COURTESY OF SCRIBNERS CATSKILL LODGE

2. Scribner’s Catskill Lodge (Hunter, New York)

For a slice of hygge just outside New York City, consider this completely revamped 1960s ski lodge, which underwent a stunning, Scandinavian-inspired makeover recently. The whitewashed guest rooms now boast layers of warm textiles, personal wood-burning fireplaces and snowy mountain views during the winter months. Word to the wise: Don’t miss the fireside fondue and s’mores kits come après-ski hour.

COURTESY OF HOTEL BUDIR

3. Hotel Budir (Iceland)

When it comes to location, it doesn’t get much more hygge than Hotel Budir, a stylish lodge nestled in the remote reaches of Iceland’s western peninsula (but only a couple hours outside Reykjavík). Hole up at the gourmet restaurant for a fine dining experience with 360 views of ancient glaciers as your backdrop and, if you’re lucky, the northern lights.

COURTESY OF ETT HEM

4. Ett Hem (Stockholm, Sweden)

Fans of high Scandinavian design need to visit this manor turned boutique hotel in Sweden’s capital. Amongst its cozier design accolades, the property boasts a winter conservatory, tiled stoves in several of its guest rooms and a ridiculously chic sitting room with a huge hearth — the perfect spot for enjoying a cup of glogg on a cold evening.

COURTESY OF KOTI

5. Koti (Helsinki, Finland)

Named after the Finnish word for “home,” this Helsinki hotel is the definition of hygge. Designed for a private-yet-communal experience, it features six timber indoor cottages (designed in minimalist Scandi style), all grouped around a family breakfast table. The thinking here being that the simplicity of cabin living can help us all unwind from daily pressures and responsibilities (even when plopped in the middle of a metropolis).

@VISITCOPENHAGEN/INSTAGRAM

6. Central Hotel (København, Denmark)

Behold the tiniest, most adorable hotel we ever did see. It’s tucked into the leaves above a popular café, which means you’ll wake daily to the smell of wafting pastries and good cheer from downstairs. Even cozier than the quarters and postcard setting, you’re just around the corner from Værnedamsvej, fondly known as the “coziest” street in all of Copenhagen and, thus (probably), the world.

COURTESY OF CEDAR LAKES ESTATE

7. Cedar Lakes Estate (Port Jervis, New York)

Occupying 500 bucolic acres, this turn-of-the-century summer camp now houses a host of luxury, lodge-style cabins. Bike the grounds, paddle the lakes, swim in the outdoor heated pool or head to a nearby mountain for a day of skiing. Then cuddle up with a great book beneath a luxe fur blanket, turn on your fireplace and get your snuggle on.

COURTESY OF SOHO FARMHOUSE

8. Soho Farmhouse (Oxfordshire, England)

This Oxfordshire countryside members-only club offers up a distinctly British version of hygge. Among the stunning property’s coziest offerings: the community farmyard, a series of cushy outdoor “living rooms” surrounding fire pits, as well as the Studio Cabin guest room, which boasts views of the lake, a woodburning stove and a private outdoor bathtub. Drool.

COURTESY OF SALT HOUSE INN

9. Salt House Inn (Provincetown, Massachusetts)

For more hygge vibes stateside, head to the tip of Cape Cod. This charming coastal town now boasts a 19th-century-shingled cottage turned hotel with a seriously chic, monk-like sparseness. (Think: whitewashed rooms and nautical curiosities as wall decor.) Book your visit during the quiet, windswept off-season (January through March) for some salty frisk luft (“fresh air”) on the beach, followed by a long, hot soak in your claw-foot tub.

