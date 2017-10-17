The Ability to Have Anything You Want Instantly Comes With a Cost

In one word, what do you think is wrong with today’s society? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Here is the single word that captures the ills of our modern society:

Immediacy.

Click to watch your favorite show. Swipe right for a date. Have Amazon deliver your object of desire in a day, maybe even this same afternoon. Ask your phone where to eat. Google your question. Post your photo for instant likes. Submit your answer for instant upvotes.

We want it now and if it takes more than a moment we get restless, agitated.

And even though we can get almost anything immediately, most of us are dissatisfied, discontent.

We have more friends than ever and yet we’ve never felt so lonely.

We have more freedom and choices than at any other point in history and yet we’ve never been so confused.

We get more value than any other generation and yet so many of us feel worthless.

We have, to a great extent, lost those most virtuous of qualities… patience, forbearance, equanimity.

We’ve sold them for that false, glittering deity of instant gratification.

But fulfillment, like a slow-growing plant, takes time to cultivate.

You can’t “Buy Now” peace. You can’t swipe for love. You can’t post for self-worth.

Google won’t answer the deepest questions in your heart. Nor Quora.

You’ll have to do some digging for that.

And digging takes time.