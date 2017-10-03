The ACLU Is Suing To Increase Access To The Abortion Pill

“Making this additional trip — which may necessitate additional child care, additional time off work and significant transportation expenses — also compromises some women’s ability to keep their abortions confidential with dangerous consequences for women in abusive relationships and young women with abusive parents,” the suit says.

Extensive research has shown that medication abortion is safe, including a recent study that found medication abortion via telemedicine is as safe as it is in the presence of a medical provider. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has also thrown its support behind medication abortion, calling it a safe and effective method that has benefited millions of women.