The Afrobeats Series 1: Breaking Barriers

So, I got an opportunity to attend and touch base with a few good folks at the 2017 African Entertainment Awards over the weekend at the Cicely Tyson Theatre in East Orange, New Jersey, and I had a blast!

From the sound of the beating drums which took me home (Africa), to the soothing voices of the artists, I was definitely hooked on the unity and culture depicted at this function.

Such gathering is only right of course, being that Afrobeats music (a combination of Fuji music and highlife mixed with American funk and jazz) is now mainstream, and there ain’t no turning back!

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade not only performed at the Awards, but she also got recognized for her contribution to the fast-rising music genre.

“I feel honored and thankful to God for the opportunity for life, to have gotten here, and to have received this amazing privilege from great people,” said Alade. “I’m thankful to be part of the generation making that happen right now, and I feel Africa will continue to rise as long as we continue to stay unashamed of it and continue to push the borders and continue to be ourselves.”

Fatima 'Young Oprah' Sesay Yemi Alade, Gyptian

Jamaican Reggae singer Gyptian also gave words of encourage to African artists who are doing the damn thing!

“I really admire and love the way that African artists and Afrobeats is growing tremendously,” Gyptian added. “I gotta say, congrats people. You did it, and you’re doing it well, definitely.”

