The American Establishment, in the Hour of the Wolf

Everywhere the American Establishment is reeling, hunted, pursued.

The nationalist trend that has spellbound the West of late is just the tip of the spear. Globalization, clearly, has its discontents. Inequalities — economic, gender, racial, political — have reached a sort of inflection point. In that context, the context of growing political instability, what are we to make of The Paradise Papers? That massive trove of more than 11 million documents just leaked now casts an eldritch spotlight on the particulars of those structural inequalities. Let’s look, briefly, at the present situation in the United States vis-a-vis faction and the establishment.

The Democrat establishment is in a white-hot civil war with former Democrat Party establishmentarian Donna Brazile. It is not a new war — progressives versus neoliberals — but it has gained, as of this weekend, a new intensity a sharper focus.

Brazile’s new book Hacks has faced extreme blow-back from ClintonWorld after it publicly attacked the questionable joint fundraising DNC-Clinton agreement. Brazile, who served as interim DNC chair from July 2016 to February 2017, has been hit with an unusually sharp open letter from the Clinton camp. “The ‘open letter’ from the Clinton campaign was signed by about a gazillion people, in the style of one of those academic letters of disavowal that have become popular tools against professors with ‘problematic’ ideas,” writes Matt Taibbi on RollingStone.com. Taibbi himself, one cannot fail to note, is an establishmentarian writer under fire at present.

And the Republican establishment is just as dysfunctional as the left side of the aisle. Steve Bannon and the alt-right nativist wing of his party is at war with its establishment wing. Bannon, formerly of the West Wing, is now out in the political wilderness, trolling after prey in the tall grass. As Trump, once an insurgent nationalist, is now in the business of governing, his base is growing antsy with rebellion.

It all came to a head fore the right in Alabama in September. Although Trump (and Vice President Pence) campaigned for Senator Luther Strange, Bannon-backed Ray Moore trounced the incumbent. Further, Bannon is in a “season of war” with the Establishment. "This is not my war,” he told the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C last month. “This is our war,” he continued. “And y'all didn't start it. The establishment started it.” Charmed, I’m sure.

A steady slew of sexual harassment charges has rocked the American news and entertainment media establishment. NPR's senior vice president for news, Michael Oreskes, was forced to resign and the newsroom is tense. High profile news media figures have faced terrible accusations, seemingly a new shocking allegation every day. The leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are establishing new rules of conduct for members following a slew of sexual harassment allegations against powerful male Hollywood directors and actors — aka “The Hollywood Establishment.” Broadway, also, is under heightened scrutiny about what is appropriate in a professional environment.

Sexual harassment scandals have gone beyond the media establishment complex. It is not an industry issue as even America’s most powerful labor organizations are finding out. And the sexual harassment scandals are not, of course, just limited to the borders of the United States. Israel’s Knesset is rocked by allegations. So is British Parliament. As we are all digitally connected now are there any doubts that there will be more allegations in more countries in the coming weeks?

What do all these incidents have in common? This zeitgeist has not crested, and it can no longer be properly construed as just a right-wing phenomenon. These are all instances of entrenched power under sustained fire. The discontent appears to be growing. The focus of the anger is the Establishment.