The Anatomy of a High Converting Lead Generation Form

Did you know that over 75% of your first-time visitors will never return to your site once they leave? Unless you retain and build a relationship with them, you’re wasting your time, energy and marketing budget.

The best way to retain your visitors and build a relationship with them is to persuade your visitors to submit your optin forms. Once you capture the email addresses of your visitors, you can build a connection with them and gradually entice them to become your customer.

Now, optin forms require various components to attract leads and encourage submissions. These components are essentials if you want your visitors to entrust with their email address.

Let’s take a look at various key elements of high conversion lead generation form, and how each of them contributes to your email marketing success.

Visually Appealing Design

The primary goal of the design is to make your form visually appealing and stand out on a page, so visitors can easily find it at a glance as they visit on your site.

Let’s take a look at a few ways to make your form stand out on your page.

Containers : Place a form in a container with a contrasting color that doesn’t blend into your page. The containers can help people to distinguish between form and non-form elements on your page.

: Place a form in a container with a contrasting color that doesn’t blend into your page. The containers can help people to distinguish between form and non-form elements on your page. Directional cues : Directional cues in your form show your visitors where to focus. Generally, directional cues are pointed towards where fields and button are placed.

: Directional cues in your form show your visitors where to focus. Generally, directional cues are pointed towards where fields and button are placed. Subtle shadow : To give a popping kind of effect to your form, you can add a subtle shadow to the bottom corners of your form.

: To give a popping kind of effect to your form, you can add a subtle shadow to the bottom corners of your form. Animated effects: Adding animated effects is a great strategy to grab your visitors’ attention. Animated effects are best suited for popups and slide-ins.

Optimal Placement

The attention span of your website visitors is now less than that of a goldfish—eight seconds. To easily grab the attention of your form, you need to place your form where your visitors pay most attention to.

When it comes to placement, the general rule of thumb is to place the optin form above-the-fold so visitors can easily find it as they land on your site. The optin form of Entrepreneurs-journey.com is a good example of above-the-fold placement.

That being said, placing your form above-the-fold doesn’t always bring positive results.

According to AIDA (awareness, interest, desire and action) principle, in order to persuade your visitors to take an action, like subscribing to your list, sometimes you’ll have to create a strong desire for your offer by convincing them that it will satisfy their needs.

That means the above-the-fold placement is not one-size-fits-all solution since you can’t always convince your visitors to take an action immediately after they land on your site,

To boost conversions, you need to ensure that your form is shown in the right place, at the right time.

With OptinMonster, you can test your optin form at different location and control when your popup form should be prompted. It lets you create various types of optin forms such as exit-intent popups, floating bar, slide-ins, and more, and allows you to prompt a targeted form even by detecting user behavior.

Offer With a High Perceived Value

To persuade your visitors to subscribe to your list, you need to provide a compelling offer in exchange for the email address. Often, this offer comes in the form of a lead magnet, such as ebook, newsletter course, coupon code, and more.

Now, your offer doesn’t have to be huge or expensive but it should be perceived as high value.

A few ways to increase the perceived value of your offer are:

Understand the concerns of your audience and solve them with your lead magnet.

Specify a dollar value to your offer.

Increase the credibility of your offer by displaying social proof such as displaying the total number of subscribers or testimonials.

People are picky about who they entrust with their email addresses. For best results, test what resonates best with your audience and provide a unique resource that your prospects can’t refuse.

Contrasting Call to Action

The CTA (call-to-action) button or submit button is the final step in your form. To boost conversions, make sure your visitors can easily identify your CTA so that it encourages clicks.

A few ways to make a CTA button stand out are:

Use a button : Ensure your CTA is actually a button, not just a link or an image. This way, your prospects can easily identify where to click. In fact, by using an actual button for CTA, RIPT saw an immediate rise in their conversion rate by 6.3%.

: Ensure your CTA is actually a button, not just a link or an image. This way, your prospects can easily identify where to click. In fact, by using an actual button for CTA, RIPT saw an immediate rise in their conversion rate by 6.3%. Use a contrasting color : Conversions are proven to increase when the color of CTA is contrasting rather than colors that blend in to your page. For example, by using a contrasting color for CTA, Dmix found an increase in conversions by 34%.

: Conversions are proven to increase when the color of CTA is contrasting rather than colors that blend in to your page. For example, by using a contrasting color for CTA, Dmix found an increase in conversions by 34%. Button copy: Little changes in the button copy can help you to boost clicks. Formstack found that conversion can be doubled by making the button copy clearer. That means, it’s more effective to use copy like “Submit Application” or “Register Now” than using vague copy like “Submit” or “Send” in your button.