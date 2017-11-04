THE ART AND SCIENCE OF MARKETING: THE LATEST TRENDS YOU NEED TO KNOW

As consumers, we’re exposed to countless TV commercials, radio spots, and print promotions on a daily basis. In fact, the average American sees around 4,000 to 10,000 ads every day! Yet, when you try to recall any of these messages you’ll only come up with a handful. The number of ads may differ from country to country, but it just goes to show the amount of promotions that are vying to get our attention. Commercials today aren’t as sticky as they used to be. People just forget about ads too easily.

This fact isn’t lost on the companies that make them. Globally, around $536 Billion was spent on ads in 2016 alone! It’s only hitting the top companies now that the Holy Trinity of traditional media (TV, Radio, Print) isn’t cutting it like it used to. Humans naturally have a filtering system that picks and chooses what information to remember and what to forget. With the increase of the visual assault of commercials people see every day, that filtering system has only gotten stronger - making it much harder for companies to penetrate a customer’s psyche.

Advertisers aren’t sitting still on this one. You won’t be seeing them throwing out traditional media just yet. It still has its uses, after all. But, they are devising and testing out new marketing methods that will help their ads stick. The scariest part of it is that you won’t even notice!

The Race to Be the Data King

When people think of marketing they usually envision the art side of it. You know, cool commercials with visually captivating images paired with a sweet-sounding audio background. 10 years ago, that would have been fine. In 2017, it’s barely enough. That’s why more and more companies are picking up the trend of using data to drive sales. A more familiar term of data management is Customer Relationship Management or CRM. Like the term suggests, this is all about using the data to improve a business relationship with a consumer.

How does it work exactly? If you shop at a certain supermarket or retail store you might have availed of their membership card. But, what you don’t know is this is how stores mine information from of you. The first part of data is when they get immediate information like your name, number, email, birthday and any other type of info they ask when you sign up for the card. The next part is your buying behavior. Whenever you use the card, they can track what items you are buying. If you use the card more and more, they can almost start to predict what you’ll buy, how often, and in what quantities.

If you’re tempted to start cutting up your cards, don’t be. It’s actually a great way to be informed of promos and discounts you’re more likely to be interested in. Instead of getting a daily barrage of information on price offs that you don’t necessarily like, the stores will only send you updates on what you’re likely to use based on buying behavior.

Online shops like Amazon use a similar method. Depending on what categories or items you browse over the most, they’ll send a sweet deal to your email should it come up. CRM is a marketing trend on the rise because it has the ability to focus on the consumers who are most willing to buywhile using purchase data. It has a risk of targeting too narrow to make a profit but it’s something advertisers are still willing to do. So, while traditional media is like a fisherman casting a wide net hoping to get as many catches as he can, CRM is a sharpshooter who already knows who he’s going to target.

Creating Rich Content for Consumers

A standard commercial will play for around 30 seconds every now and then when you’re watching television. Even online you can’t escape it. Don’t you get annoyed whenever you have to sit through an ad right before you watch something on YouTube? Sometimes you can’t even skip it. They can be a turn-off; which companies are now realizing. If an ad is causing too much of an inconvenience, it can actually push more consumers away from a purchase. What advertisers are doing is that they’re now creating engaging content in the form of videos or even articles that help them promote their product without over-selling it.

They’re learning that the way to a consumer’s mind and heart is through the art of subtlety. One example is the ever-popular makeup tutorials that are popping up all over the web. On the surface level, they’re simple how-to videos to help any makeup amateur master the ways of the brush. But, if you pay a bit more attention, you’ll start to notice how some of them are ads in their own right. The makeup artists mention “must-have” products that their viewers should buy. It’s not as obvious as a commercial but it’s still a form of advertisement. To make it clearer, the Content Marketing Institute perfectly captures the definition:

“Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience — and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.”

What you can infer from this definition is that content marketing is not about straightforward selling (that’s where traditional media comes in). It’s more about how to position the product in a more relevant and valuable way to the consumer. Using mediums like videos, articles, books, and podcasts, companies are able toframe the product in a way that consumers can see how it’ll fit their lives. If not done well, the product in the content might be too subtle to notice. But, if done creatively, it’s an effective selling method without being too obvious about it.

Marketing on a Mobile Screen

It’s no surprise how so many people today are glued to their smartphones. A person’s mobile phone is almost his life. He works, socializes, and entertains himself with it. Most of the time their eyes are locked on to their screens and the top advertisers are taking notice. They’re starting to tweak their marketing strategies to see if it’ll work on a mobile screen.

The mobile first mantra is something a lot of companies are starting to do. Instead of thinking with TV, radio, and print in mind, they begin by seeing how their ads will perform on a smartphone. Videos meant for a flat-screen TV may not work for a 5-inch phone. Similarly, an ad meant for a newspaper or billboard won’t have the same effect on a mobile device. Designing specifically for this medium has become necessary. On average people can spend up to 2 hours on social media daily! No wonder why this has become a target for top companies.

Promoting through this medium is incredibly inexpensive. Unlike traditional media which is notoriously costly, this is the complete opposite. The fact that it’s cheap opens up the gates to so many companies big and small. It’s a lot of noise to compete with. Plus, the behavior of consumers on social media doesn’t exactly help the ads. People on apps like Facebook and Instagram scroll through their screens at great speeds. They only stop for a second at a time when something remotely interesting shows up.

Consumers have also trained themselves to block the ads mentally or skip them altogether. According to Marketing Dive, almost 60% of YouTube users skip the ad the moment they can. Advertising on smartphones and social media calls for a higher quality of ads. The content needs to disruptive and thumb-stopping.

This area is quite new and still in its infancy stage. In fact, when you check retail conversion rates on a smartphone, it’s still quite low. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but with consumer’s behavior changing towards using smartphones more and more, it’s paramount advertisers keep this as a platform to play in.

Combing Subtlety and Science

The major denominator all these trends have is that they’re surprisingly quiet. You probably thought marketing would get only bigger and louder based on how the number of ads increasing day to day. But, what companies are realizing is that the old technique of over-selling through tv, radio, and print won’t be enough in today’s world. It’s true that those three platforms are still necessary, but advertisers need to diversify in order to succeed.

Nowadays, we have this bias of mentally switching off our attention when we see an ad. That’s why the top trends of data management, content marketing, and social media mobile marketing are getting increasingly popular because they provide a seamless way to sell without the consumer even noticing it. They’re subtle and dare I say sneaky techniques of promotions that will actually get noticed.