The Art of the No Deal

I do not know anything about dealmaking in the rarefied atmosphere of high-rise construction in New York City. Nor do I know anything about deals to build golf courses. But, I suspect that dealmaking at any level, especially at a level involving hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars, requires the parties to a deal to come to the table with set proposals and stick to those proposals, only modifying them in an attempt to assuage the concerns of negotiating partners.

Donald Trump ran for the presidency claiming he is a master negotiator who could orchestrate deals, from repealing and replacing Obamacare to cutting new global trade deals. On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to use his dealmaking capabilities — touted ad nauseam in his book The Art of the Deal (which he did not write) — to bring Democrats and Republicans together to forge agreements.

Well, the dealmaker-in-chief is looking quite inept these days, to say the least, as his dismal record on healthcare suggests. Not only have President Trump and his Republican colleagues in Congress failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, but the president now has made a mess of a deal crafted between Senators Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat, to continue subsidies to insurers covering low-income Americans. Trump apparently asked Alexander to craft an agreement to continue the subsidies before last week canceling them, falsely claiming the payments only enrich insurers. Days after ending the subsidies, the president said he supported the Alexander-Murray deal, only to back away from the agreement the next day by tweeting, “I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co’s who made a fortune w/ O’Care.” Hours later, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president could not agree to the deal in its present form but that changes to the agreement might win him over.

It is not just on healthcare that the president changes his mind or sends conflicting signals. Within hours this past Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Democrats “will only vote for Tax Increases,” implying that the opposition party would not be a reliable partner in passing tax cuts, only to tell a group of senators that he wants Democratic help on a tax cut legislation. Last month, Democratic congressional leaders Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi announced a deal with President Trump to protect undocumented immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, only to have the president insist the next morning that no deal was reached and the participants disagree on whether the putative deal involved funding for Trump’s border wall.

The master dealmaker apparently cannot make a deal, or at least he cannot stick to an agreed upon deal. Now, granted Washington is not the real estate and brand licensing world in which Trump previously operated. Clearly, Trump is in over his head as president. But, his current ineptness raises the question of whether Trump was ever a proficient dealmaker.

Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter for The Art of the Deal, admits that most of the book, at least insofar as it touts Trump’s dealmaking strengths, is myth. Trump inherited a fortune and struggled for years through bankruptcy and numerous failures, eventually surviving by discovering new and novel ways to fund his lifestyle by slapping the “Trump brand” upon cheap consumer goods and licensing his name in real estate and golfing ventures.

Trump does not read, apparently does not pay attention in briefings, and brings to the presidency very little prior knowledge of the government and how it works. Combine his ignorance of Washington with his notoriously short attention span, and the result is a president incapable of dealing with Congress. Glenn Thrush and Jonathan Martin wrote a piece in The New York Times this past June describing Trump’s ignorance of the details of a proposed bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. A senatorial aide told Thrush and Martin that the president “seemed especially confused when a moderate Republican complained that opponents of the bill would cast it as a massive tax break for the wealthy.” Trump countered that he planned to tackle tax reform after healthcare, meaning that the president failed to understand that the Republican proposal was a massive tax cut masquerading as healthcare legislation.

Trump’s unfitness to be president is the real issue, and the president’s failures leave Congress perplexed and unsure how to proceed. The back-and-forth this week by Trump over the Alexander-Murray measure to revive the Obamacare subsidies left Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, frustrated by a president who “keeps zigging and zagging, so it’s impossible to govern.” Schumer added, “You never know from hour to hour what he thinks.” But, as Schumer knows, the problem is even worse because of the president’s ignorance. Schumer said he discussed a possible bipartisan healthcare deal with Trump two weeks ago when the president called the minority leader in the Senate gym. Trump, Schumer said, kept repeating allegations that the subsidies are a bailout for insurers, proof “the president does not know what he’s talking about.”

Congress has been mired in gridlock for years, a problem that is only exacerbated when senators and representatives have to deal with a president who has little, if any, familiarity with policy and who constantly changes his mind. Senator Alexander, who always viewed his agreement with Senator Murray as a stop-gap to shore up the insurance markets until Obamacare could be replaced, fears that the failure of his measure will lead to chaos. “What does chaos do?” asked Alexander. “It’s a four-lane highway to a single-payer solution.”