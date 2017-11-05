The Art of the Pitch at the AFM

Day two of the conferences at the American Film Market (AFM) focused on how to pitch your film to prospective buyers.

The day before, producer Cassian Elwes, told the crowd; “As a filmmaker, your passion has to be unbelievably immense, because the hurdles you’re going to face are ridiculous and impossible at times.”

The first place that passion has to shine is when you pitch your idea.

Elwes was joined at the pitch fest by consultant and moderator, Pilar Alessandra and Tobin Armbrust, President, Worldwide Production & Acquisitions, Virgin Produced.

They were there to listen to a stream of pitches and offer some guidance to those brave souls who’d been chosen to mount the stage and give it their best shot in front of a pack crowd of over 700 people.

Allessandra set the stage, telling the audience the four things she thinks every pitch should include.

1. An energetic, passionate presentation.

2. A clear story. Is it engaging? Is the story evolving?

3. A sense of genre.

4. A strong hook – that’s what the producers will be listening for.

In the end you need to tell them; “What makes your project special?”

The two other judges or coaches, also chimed in with some tips before the pitching began.

“The key to a good pitch is knowing your audience. You’re always shifting how you pitch to someone. Audiences differ,” said Armbrust.

The audience they’d be facing was receptive but not pushovers. They’d all heard countless pitches in every genre but were receptive.

“I’m constantly waiting to hear that next great idea. It can come from anywhere and you have to keep your mind open to it,” said Elwes. “I just love movies: that’s what it comes down to. So when someone pitches an idea and I go ‘I’ve never seen that type of movie before,’ that’s what turns me on. It could be anything.”

They all stressed the need to be passionate. If the pitch has a certain energy and is engaging it will spark a deeper conversation with whoever you pitch.

“It quickly devolves into a discussion where you want to bat some ideas back and forth with them, “ said Armbrust.

Getting to that point is the goal. You don’t want them to just be polite and thank you. You want them to engage.

Part of the job is firing up the person you’re pitching and getting them to feel some ownership. You want them to be as excited as you are when they have to pitch it to their bosses, a studio or financiers.

It helps if you have an original idea.

“if someone pitches me and I sense I haven’t seen this movie before, that does it,” said Elwes.

Of course, coming up with an original approach to a genre, plot or any idea he hasn’t seen among the hundreds of films he’s had a hand in, or the countless others he’s watched, is a challenge.

But when you do that you’re on your way.

“I’m obsessed with movies. I love all kinds of genres,” said Elwes. “I just love movies.”

But just because someone like Elwes might love your idea you have to respect their boundaries. Sometimes you have to throttle that passion and save your pitch for the right time and place.

“Don’t pitch someone when they’re in the men’s room,” said Elwes. You need to look for the right opportunities. “If you have talent you can get it out,” he said.

One of those golden opportunities was the pitch session which provided the prospective pitchers two minutes to give it their all. After that each one got some valuable feedback.

One was told not to read from a piece of paper. It was earnest but deadly. They had her give it another go without her notes and it soared. The second tip for her was to lead off with what it was about before giving a plot summary.

A young, brash Australian man fired away with his idea about a new take on “To Kill a Mockingbird.” His version was a bit tongue in cheek. He saw it as a horror film and he presented with great, straight faced, bravado. While his pitch was big fun and he clearly had passion, the panel wasn’t quite sure if it was a TV series or a feature.

Clarity was a major issue. You don’t want to get “phuffy” said Armbrust. After explaining what that meant, it was agreed that you must not be vague or too “nuanced.”

Several more pitches followed and each person received invaluable advice and insights that should help them move their tales.

To give a good pitch, “you have to have extreme confidence,” said Elwes.