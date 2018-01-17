The Art of the Pivot: My Conversation with Entrepreneur Tony Madalone

I first heard about Tony Madalone a couple of years ago. I was at a party and I overheard someone refer to him as “Cleveland’s T-Shirt guy.” It peaked my interest as I was looking for new and interesting guests to have conversations with on my podcast. I was anxious to talk to more young entrepreneurs specifically because I’m in awe of their temperament, competitive nature and pursuit of success. I’ve always had a creative temperament and a hell of a lot of drive. It’s the wealth creation thing that has always seemed to give me trouble.

I started asking questions and doing some research about Tony Madalone and found out that around the time I was attending college at Bowling Green State University and putting together my grand plan to leave Ohio for New York City (in an effort to become the next Marlon Brando), Tony was starting a business out of his Ashland University dorm room selling vintage T-shirts on eBay. He did this all while earning his MBA.

Tony built on this success and a few years after college he opened Fresh Brewed Tees in Cleveland, Ohio, in November of 2009.

Today as CEO, he has made his mark by laying the foundation for Cleveland’s thriving apparel industry. Fresh Brewed Tees holds over 40 licenses, including Major League Baseball Players Association and ESPN.

While Fresh Brewed Tees started creating clothes simply revolving around Cleveland sports, it has now become a national brand. Most recently, Tony licensed his “Defend The Land” trademark to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

He is much more than “Cleveland’s T-Shirt guy”. In fact, he may be the face of the “Millennial Entrepreneur” in Cleveland.

In 2017 Tony made a big decision. As a resident and business owner in Cleveland he had grown so frustrated with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration that he decided to run for mayor of the city.

Now in 2018, after an unsuccessful but memorable bid for public office, I sat down with Tony for a vibrant and raw podcast conversation at his Fresh Brewed Tees headquarters in Cleveland.

I wanted to know how he’s been able to master the art of the pivot. I mean this guy, for over the last decade, has created and built businesses, grown his personal brand, built campaigns, run for mayor of a major city and now is finding his stride with renewed energy and exciting upcoming projects.

