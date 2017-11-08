The Ask of Masculinity: What Lewis Howes gets wrong

Lewis Howes has brought out a new book called "The Mask of Masculinity: How men can embrace vulnerability, create strong relationships, and live their fullest lives”. This is why I do not believe it.

I have not read it.

I do not plan on reading it, though he recently offered me a free copy for saying that his message was misogyny disguised as men’s rights.

I will not read it because I do not want to give any more of my time, energy, or labor — nor my very generous heart and compassionate nature — in the name of sympathy for those men who continue to benefit from toxic masculinity.

Howes even says in the quote from the picture above that he has written this book to help men enjoy more privileges. Not to help change society. Not to stop abuse. To help them achieve more success.

This piece is a response purely based on an interview he recently had with Marie Forleo.

I want to be very clear: sexual abuse and above all child sexual abuse is abhorrent and damaging. Abuse creates abuse. I very much honor the work Howes is doing to end this cycle in himself. I am furious that someone did this to him.

And I am very much aware of how toxic masculinity destroys the ability for men to fully be themselves.

So my commentary is not out of a need to shame him. They are to call him in and help him check himself.

I have written this piece because my hope continues to be met with disappointment.

Men are the ones who define masculinity. And men are the ones who practice it. Toxically.

Yet men continue to show a lack of accountability when it comes to how they benefit from and abuse the privilege they gain from exploiting this toxic masculinity.

So here is Forleo and Howes discussing his new book, and the story that led him to write it.

He talks about some of the general ways he adopted, perpetuated and acted out in toxic masculinity. Gives a few examples. He says that expressing masculinity was, he believed, the only way he was allowed to act out the anger and pain he was experiencing inside. He confides that is harmed his relationships, particularly with women.

He talks about how that anger and pain mainly stemmed from being abused and raped as a child of 5.

He offers an anecdote about how he came to the conclusion that wearing this "mask of masculinity" was harmful to himself as well as others: He got into a fight with a fellow basketball player, beat him to a pulp, got up, went home, looked at himself in the mirror and decided it was time to change.

At the end of this interview, Forleo asks Howes if he has a message for her mostly female audience.

Howes' answer is not an apology. Nor does he offer a solution. Nor does he provide any tools for real change outside of his own relief.

His answer is to ask something from us.

He asks women to have sympathy for the way men experience toxic masculinity.

Howes asks women to do labor. The labor of having sympathy for the perpetrator.

I want to assert here, that in his answer, Howes is not only telling us to do the work and put his feelings over the harm that toxic masculinity has caused.

He is also assuming that women have no understanding of why men adopt toxic masculinity.

Even more, he is saying that women have no empathy for what this does to men.

Well, Howes, it could just be that we have even **more** understanding about it than men do — because we have been watching toxic masculinity develop and destroy humanity for ages.

We have been mourning how toxic masculinity destroys the men in our life for ages.

But even more so, we have been managing the bulk of toxic masculinity for ages from some of the most oppressive, violent and violating ways. Simply because we are female and not male.

In fact, we have watched how boys, LGBQ and especially trans folks, and men who display more "feminine" traits, are targeted because of the very reason that they display what is considered female energy and appearance.

Toxic masculinity is about being threatened by anything considered feminine.

We women, the ones you are asking to do labor, have witnessed this over and over again. We feel it in our hearts every day.

And while all women have been fed that the lie that toxic masculinity is the ultimate form of strength — and too many women even believe it (52% of white women voted for our current president regardless of his abusive behaviour) — the majority of women have been observing the ins and outs of toxic masculinity since humans walked the earth.

And we can tell you exactly why it is the energy of victimizers.

So no, I personally do not have sympathy for acts of toxic masculinity, no matter how much pain they come from, and I do not appreciate being told I have to.

I do, however, have empathy for the pain and harm it causes.

Lewis, my heart goes out to 5 year old you, to the boy and the man that had to struggle and carry the pain and shame that this abuse did to you.

And the confusion that toxic masculinity was the only way you could express yourself. It really does. I empathise.

In fact, this is one of the reasons why I am determined to see the end of toxic masculinity. It harms everyone, including men.

The way it stops men from being their full selves is tragic.

But even more tragic: the mass shootings, the rapes and assaults, the objectification of women, the glass ceiling, the gender wage gap, oppressive hierarchies, classist hierarchies, racist hierarchies... and the election of one of the most incompetent toxic men in our recent history into the office of President of the United States even when he admitted to the toxic male behaviour of sexual assault on women.

Not to mention the utter hatred displayed against the first Black President of our country -- because nothing threatens toxic masculinity than a dignified, capable, kind, intelligent and accomplished Black man.

The dismantling of everything he did while he was in that position is another way toxic masculinity plays out. Because his progress against all odds and offense, was all about uplifting America by nurturing the people of this country from a place of humanity and enrichment, rather than posturing, beating our chest and proving who has the most power.

But what disappoints me here is, while it is a wonderful start that you tell your story and open up about your experience to your community of primarily white men -- giving permission for other men who are struggling to do the same -- what we need to witness is not merely the self healing.

Ending toxic masculinity is not simply about men getting in touch with their vulnerability and feelings.

It is about men releasing their privilege and power in the design of our world narrative and not being threatened by it.

Howes, I want to see real change.

I want to see you do the **real** work.

I want to know how you are actively working to protect others from toxic masculinity -- and specifically how you are not only having those conversations, but also putting them into ACTION to stop the destructive force that is toxic masculinity from doing any more damage.

Right before you brought this book out, about a month or so ago, you (or someone on your team) posted on your Instagram page an image of Ernestine Shepherd, the senior body builder, and a stock photo of an elderly woman with a cane:

The post claimed that both women were the same age of 80 (which I would argue was far from the truth seeing that one woman on the right is a stock photo) and the message was:

https://www.instagram.com/lewishowes/

It was misogyny at its best.

With the assumption that 1) women have 100% agency in making such choices and 2) you as a man get to determine what the best choices for women are.

Shaming women for growing older, or even more, for not looking younger, is the language of toxic masculinity.

Because it measures the value of women based on how attractive -- and young -- they are.

I also wonder how aware you are that your very message that, when brought to the natural conclusion, glorifies youth with the same sick mentality of a culture that sexualises youth and the childlike with the same distorted pedophilic lense.

I think Ernestine is amazing. Especially because she is a black woman -- having that much dedication to empowering her own body and health, when Black women are given the least amount of agency, is a beautiful act of revolution.

But who is to say that other woman is not amazing simply because she does not have a young-looking body that would turn a man on?

Who is to say why she looks her age?

Who is to say it is wrong for her to look her age?

Who is to say she does not have an illness, or was not in a concentration camp as a child, or was not hit by a truck, or did not fall down the stairs and break her hip because she has osteoporosis form not getting enough nutrients as a child?

Who is to say she was not a doctor who saved lives, a writer who changed minds, a teacher changed lives? That her value could not be found there?

You posted this and so many women spoke up to say that post was painful and to take it down.

You ignored every one of us women.

**The post is still up and has not changed, and you still have not responded to the feedback.**

Howes, I respect your process and that you have chosen to go on this journey to healing.

I respect that you have come out with your experience.

But getting real about how you have bought into toxic masculinity, and even how it has damaged you, is not revolutionary.

It is just the start of the detox.

The real work means getting real about how you continue to perpetuate it.

The real work is about reparations.

The real work is about learning to listening to women when we tell you that you are still doing that damage. The real work is about refusing to profit off of the privilege it affords you -- and making room for those who do not have that privilege.

What concerns me most, is that your message centers your **own** relief from the initial phase of your "detox". And that this detox is only about removing the "mask of masculinity" -- instead of reversing the impact that toxic masculinity has and still has on others.

You talked about an incident where you got into a physical fight with another man that was so bad that you bloodied him to a pulp on the basketball court.

Your story focussed on how you stood up from that fight, left, went home and looked in the mirror to ask yourself who you were.

Your story was not about making reparations, nor about accepting consequences and justice for your actions.

And might I add: how utterly privileged of you as a white man that you could just walk away from beating another man to a pulp without being arrested or shot by police. You make no mention in your story about any of this realization.

In fact, your business continued to grow.

If you were a Black man, we would have a whole other story here and it would not be as glorified as the one you tell and it certainly would not have a happy ending where he looked in the mirror, gave himself a talking to, and all was well again.

The fact is, you benefit and still benefit from toxic masculinity. Your book is benefitting from it. You. Still. Practice. It.

Most importantly, as a self-proclaimed Alpha Male, you are not owning up to the ways toxic masculinity continues in your (micro)aggressions, such as in that post about older women from right before your book came out.

Howes, your mask of masculinity is that you continue to capitalize off of the single, initial realization that you have benefitted from toxic masculinity at the expense and harm of others. And the decision to continue to do so.

This is not transformation.

The transformation comes from taking action, reflecting, correcting, growing, and doing the work over and over again. It serves a communal and universal purpose. Not a singular one.

So again, my heart really does go out to you for how you were abused. It literally brings tears in my eyes and a pit in my stomach.

I also appreciate that you are willing to do this work. I appreciate your willingness to get vulnerable about it and share your story.

I also know you want to sell your book and this has priority over getting real.

Which is all the more reason why it is upsetting as hell is that your one message to women is: I have written this book to help men forgive themselves and become even more successful. But the rest of the work is on you.

Yes, women need to be aware of how we perpetuate the myth of "boys do not cry" and "man up". Or even adopt it and reinforce it ourselves. Some of us need to wake up.

The work needs to be with women in mind, and we for sure must contribute to its demise.

But at the end of the day, men are the ones embodying toxic masculinity and doing the most harm.

Which is why the undoing is primarily the work for men to do.

You spent your entire life building up muscle and letting your ego dictate the lifting.

It seems you have started to realise that it is the time to do that heavy lifting with the muscle called your heart. But there is more to it.

Toxic masculinity is not just a mask one removes. It is not just about feeling that it is ok to be vulnerable.

It is an abusive system.

It is a long, drawn-out series of systemised actions that puts the burden of harm and labor on others.